Baldur’s Gate 3 level cap rises to save “many rad high-level spells”

Larian Studios has a lot in store for its upcoming D&D fantasy game Baldur's Gate 3, raising the level cap for characters by two to allow for more "rad" spells.

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of this year’s most highly anticipated RPG games, and it’s not hard to see why. Between Larian Studios’ unique Dungeons & Dragons-inspired story to its appealing combat, Baldur’s Gate 3 gives us a lot to be excited about. The developers just announced even more of their plans for the upcoming D&D game, and between knowing I can play as the Dragonborn to realizing that there will be even more levels to work toward, it’s hard to describe their update as anything but mind-boggling.

Along with a change in Baldur’s Gate 3’s launch date and new race information, Larian Studios announced a few different things players can expect from the upcoming game. One of the biggest announcements was the fact that the game will feature a new level cap, higher by two whole levels. Writing that “we originally planned for Level 10 to be the highest character level in the game,” the devs stated that “too many rad high-level spells would have been left just out of reach had we done so.”

Instead of depriving us of said rad spells, the Baldur’s Gate 3 team has instead chosen to let players “reach Level 12, unlocking Planar Allies, Otto’s Irresistible Dance, and Chain Lightning.” I don’t know about you guys, but I am extremely intrigued by Otto’s dance and what makes it irresistible.

If it’s anything like the D&D spell is, I am ready to be one very OP rainbow-colored dragon when the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date rolls around this fall. The full update from Larian Studios can be found here on Steam, where you can also read about the playable races. Dragonborn, Half-Orc, Duergar… what will you choose?

If you are just as excited to get your hands on the full game this fall as we are, be sure to look over the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure your set-up can handle its expansive world. To hold you over, you can participate in Blood in Baldur’s Gate, a free interactive prequel. You can also check out some of our other highly anticipated upcoming PC games. Alternatively, browse through a few of the best PC games out there right now if you don’t want to wait any longer before diving into something new.

