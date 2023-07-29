Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian has revealed that the Karmic Dice feature, which taps into the D&D tabletop design inspirations in the fantasy RPG game, will be fixed for the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date after a Reddit post outlining its unfairness made the rounds. With Baldur’s Gate 3 right around the corner, this is sure to put a lot of us at ease.

So, what exactly is the Karmic Dice feature? Well, during Baldur’s Gate 3 early access Larian decided to rename its weighted dice feature that impacted the natural randomness of rolls. Because BG3 is set in the D&D universe, and heavily based on the tabletop’s fifth edition rules, you’ll be rolling lots of dice to impact your decisions, and so will enemies and NPCs.

The Karmic Dice feature basically aims to stop you and everyone else from having back-to-back high successes or failures with rolls, removing the complete randomness of a dice roll in favor of a more curated experience. As this also impacts NPCs and enemies, they have a higher chance of landing crits and successful attacks if the Karmic Dice feature is left turned on.

This is where a rather lengthy Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit post comes in. It suggests from player research that with Karmic Dice enabled on a launch, you could receive up to 400% extra damage from enemies and NPCs.

While we’re unsure of the overall accuracy of the data, a Larian community manager has now responded to the findings, putting it down to extreme situations and a bug, which has been fixed for the full release of the game.

“Hey, coming in a bit late here but to provide a little clarity: this is a combination of an edge case scenario and a bug that’s been fixed for the release version of the game,” says the post from Larian.

The long and short of the issue posed in the Reddit post is that while Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karmic Dice feature should help you with rolls, this is seemingly being outweighed by the chance it has to help enemy rolls and inflict high damage on you, which Larian says it has now rebalanced for the Baldur’s Gate 3 PC release time.

