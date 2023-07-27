Baldur’s Gate 3 has just confirmed its PC release time for every part of the world, meaning that the question on everyone’s minds finally has an answer. When is Baldur’s Gate 3 out on PC, then? As we count the days down until the RPG game launches, you can always return here to see precisely when Larian Studios’ highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons-inspired experience will drop on Steam. Baldur’s Gate 3 is one massive 2023 release you won’t want to miss, so we have pinpointed it right to the launch hour here.

Following its lengthy early access period, which you can take part in right now to obtain the Baldur’s Gate 3 digital deluxe upgrade for free, the game is set to arrive on PC on Thursday, August 3. For those looking to dive into the unique D&D style experience provided by Larian Studios and traverse each of the exciting Baldur’s Gate 3 locations, each timezone around the globe has a different release hour set for the game’s launch.

The Baldur’s Gate PC release time is 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST / 5pm CET. For players in parts of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the game will release at or after midnight meaning that it will technically launch on Friday, August 4 instead of the day prior.

If you haven’t already, you can spend the next week preparing for the third game by looking through each of the Baldur’s Gate 3 races. You can expect the game to differ greatly when compared to its early access version, as Larian Studios has confirmed a variety of additions and changes within in-game systems.

Some of the big areas set to see a big overhaul include the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and the Baldur’s Gate 3 skills. It is also important to note that early access saves will not transfer over, so don’t get too attached to any characters you have already played as. You will have to start fresh once the full game update rolls around next week.

While you await the massive release, be sure to check out our rundown of the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements to ensure that your PC setup is ready to handle the game’s expansive world. Alternatively, have a look through our overview of the Baldur’s Gate 3 actions to help you better understand how the gameplay will function.