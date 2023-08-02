Baldur’s Gate 3 lockpicking guide

How do you pick locks in Baldur’s Gate 3? If you’ve come up against your first closed door or chest that requires lockpicking, you’ve got two options; the long-winded way is finding a key that fits, or, you can attempt to lockpick it, here’s how.

This is a DnD game after all, so if you’re attempting to open a door by lockpicking in BG3, you’re going to need some luck in that roll of the dice. That, and high dexterity and Sleight of Hand. Be sure to check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 classes guide and Baldur’s Gate 3 team comp guide, to see who’s best to have in your party so you’re always a lock pick away from great loot.

How does lockpicking work in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Locked doors can either be a route to a new area, a room full of treasure, or contain hidden secrets, you just don’t know – but instead of finding another way around, or having to abandon whatever lies in the room – you can lock pick your way inside by using Thieves Tools.

These tools can be found lying around the open world or sold by specific vendors, such as Mattis and Arron in Druid Cove (though Mattis will give you a better deal). If successful, you can keep using the tools, but if you fail at picking a lock, the tools disappear from your inventory, so it’s worth stocking up before you set out to explore, or just, not failing.

To have success with lockpicks, use a character that is skilled in lockpicking; so proficient in Sleight of Hand and has high dexterity for the best chance. If your own character doesn’t have these skills, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 companions guide on who to recruit (we recommend Shadowheart or Astarion) so no door is left unopened.

Now you’re proficient in Baldur’s Gate 3 lockpicking, here are the other Baldur’s Gate 3 skills, as well as the best BG3 builds we’ve played as so far.