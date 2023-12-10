The Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are great. Whether you love Astarion, Lae’zel, Shadowheart, Gale (not you), Wyll, or Karlach, the writing, personalities, and performances of each are phenomenal. While I don’t want to take away from all of these, what if you could make your own BG3 companion, or even bring in other NPCs for some adventures? Well, that’s exactly what the newest mod I’m looking at does.

This Baldur’s Gate 3 mod from ‘adriant1978’ lets you either create fully custom companions or copy the NPCs in the world so they have a clone running around with you. There are some catches to how this works in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s still a really nifty mod for the RPG game.

The BG3 mod adds a handful of new spells that let you create, command, and set the background for these new Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, with each working more like a hireling than multiplayer characters. They don’t participate in the story and can’t be spoken to, but there are some combat and activity voice lines sprinkled in. I don’t blame adriant1978 for not going that far either, as getting custom companions fully involved with the narrative sounds like a modding nightmare years in the making.

Duplicated NPCs won’t remove the original, so you may very well see the same person in a shot, and while they can equip new gear, you won’t be able to see it. Customizable companions are the real stars of the show, however, as you can make full custom (if not silent) characters to come alongside you whenever you want.

Now, obviously, the Larian companions are better for storytelling, dialogue, and well, acting, but I still think having these custom companions is great. Perhaps you’re on your second run and just want to make some wacky people or just want your very own DnD game character in the world on top of Tav.

