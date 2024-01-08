Baldur’s Gate 3 finally gets some much requested DnD feats

This new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod brings over feats from DnD not present in Larian’s game, continuing the popular trend of adding more Dungeons and Dragons to the biggest RPG of 2023. So if you want to expand the offerings of BG3 but still make it all in line with the universe of the Forgotten Realms, keep reading.

The Essential Feats mod from ‘Syrchalis’ brings over a handful of DnD feats to Baldur’s Gate 3 that aren’t in Larian’s base game, with the larger Essential series from the modder aiming to “add missing pieces” to the RPG from the wider world of the Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition.

“The goal of this mod is to supplement the selection of feats, giving more options, depth, and variety. Some of the feats are taken from fifth edition (5e), some are inspired by it, and some are entirely new,” Syrchalis writes.

Feats are talents in the game – both BG3 and DnD – that offer either active or passive bonuses and skills, and 13 from 5e and beyond have been added thanks to Syrchalis’ Baldur’s Gate 3 mod.

The likes of Eldritch Adept, Fey Touched, Nimble Fingers, and a whole lot more have been added to the game. While an uncomplicated mod adding more DnD to the big DnD game always goes down a treat, like making the Aasimar race playable and even letting you go past the DnD level cap too.

Syrchalis’ Essential Feats mod is already proving popular, and you can learn more about it before downloading it for yourself right here. Syrchalis has also made a load more balancing and additional mods like new armor, spells, and even a way for Scratch and Shovel to scale with you.

If you want to get the most out of these new feats we’ve also put together breakdowns of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, alongside some ideal Baldur’s Gate 3 builds for those classes too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.