Baldur’s Gate 3 finally gets some much requested DnD feats

This Baldur's Gate 3 mod adds more feats from the DnD tabletop to Larian's RPG, answering the calls of many fans since launch last year.

Baldur's Gate 3 mod DnD feats: Minthara from BG3, with her white hair, light purple skin, and golden armor
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3 

This new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod brings over feats from DnD not present in Larian’s game, continuing the popular trend of adding more Dungeons and Dragons to the biggest RPG of 2023. So if you want to expand the offerings of BG3 but still make it all in line with the universe of the Forgotten Realms, keep reading.

The Essential Feats mod from ‘Syrchalis’ brings over a handful of DnD feats to Baldur’s Gate 3 that aren’t in Larian’s base game, with the larger Essential series from the modder aiming to “add missing pieces” to the RPG from the wider world of the Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition.

“The goal of this mod is to supplement the selection of feats, giving more options, depth, and variety. Some of the feats are taken from fifth edition (5e), some are inspired by it, and some are entirely new,” Syrchalis writes.

Feats are talents in the game – both BG3 and DnD – that offer either active or passive bonuses and skills, and 13 from 5e and beyond have been added thanks to Syrchalis’ Baldur’s Gate 3 mod.

Baldur's Gate 3 mod DnD feats: a spell sheet in BG3

The likes of Eldritch Adept, Fey Touched, Nimble Fingers, and a whole lot more have been added to the game. While an uncomplicated mod adding more DnD to the big DnD game always goes down a treat, like making the Aasimar race playable and even letting you go past the DnD level cap too.

Syrchalis’ Essential Feats mod is already proving popular, and you can learn more about it before downloading it for yourself right here. Syrchalis has also made a load more balancing and additional mods like new armor, spells, and even a way for Scratch and Shovel to scale with you.

If you want to get the most out of these new feats we’ve also put together breakdowns of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes, alongside some ideal Baldur’s Gate 3 builds for those classes too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.