Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are the gift that keeps on giving, so I want to ring in the new year with a simple change for your next save that lets you embody the fantasy gunslinger you’ve always wanted to be. That’s right, you can now use a gun in BG3, because sometimes a sword just isn’t enough.

There are a couple of new Baldur’s Gate 3 mods from ‘Palmaman33’ that bring guns to the Sword Coast, and they look as out of place as you’d think. You can choose between mods for a Colt Python six-shooter or the ever-iconic M1911, giving you some serious firepower in the Larian RPG. You can find either gun in the Baldur’s Gate 3 tutorial chest, which you can also mod to spawn whenever you like. Parry this Gortash, you filthy casual.

I’ve covered a lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods since the full launch of the game, and while adding over 50 races from both DnD and FFXIV is a great example of an expansive mod worthy of anyone’s time, sometimes the simpler additions are as worthy too.

Both the Colt Python and M1911 are incredibly powerful too, with the six-shooter capable of doing up to 54 damage and the pistol up to 32. Each gun also has a number of enchantments too, and looks to be treated just like a hand crossbow from the vanilla game.

You’ve got the choice between the Colt Python and M1911 BG3 mods from Palmaman33, or you can just download them both and kit out your entire team with firearms, making short work of that Goblin Camp in Act 1, if you so choose.

If you’re eying up 2023’s GOTY and unsure it’s for you, you’ll be glad to know that you don’t even need to know DnD to enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3. Once you’re in, we’ve also put together a breakdown of all the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and Baldur’s Gate 3 builds too.

