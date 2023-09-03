While Baldur’s Gate 3 takes place in the land of Faerûn, Dungeons and Dragons is home to a whole multiverse of lands, characters, and history. This means that the Baldur’s Gate 3 races you can play as focus on the Sword Coast, but not anymore, as a colossal mod for the RPG game gives you over 50 races to choose from across the DnD multiverse, and it’s incredible. With many players coming to the end of their first Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, now’s the perfect time to emerge as a completely different character thanks to this mod.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 mod already lets you play as an honest-to-goodness skeleton in Larian’s excellent adventure, but this is next level. Fantastical Multiverse from modder ‘DungeonsAndSouls’ has seen a 1.0 update now that BG3 is out of early access, and it includes a staggering 54 races from across the DnD multiverse and beyond.

“Playable races from Legacy, Grim Hollow, and my Homebrew have been adapted to be relevant for any class in any world in the multiverse,” DungeonsAndSouls writes. “All races are revised or made compatible with the new era of DnD if they are not officially updated to the One DnD format or Monster’s of Multiverse Fantastical Race already.

“Races found in One DnD have been upgraded to their new version. This means Baldur’s Gate 3 vanilla races have been upgraded to their new versions but still keep the racial tags they have in Baldur’s Gate 3.”

As a lot of this comes from homebrew material, there are even a few Final Fantasy 14 races now playable in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the roleplaying possibilities are now even more endless with all these extra DnD races, which you can see below. I want to play as a Minotaur and I want to play as one now!

All new Baldur’s Gate 3 races in the Multiverse mod

Elf (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB) three Subraces

Pallid Elf

Sea Elf

Shadar-kai

Avariel

Grugach

Tiefling (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB) nine Subraces

Githyanki (MoTM)

Dwarf (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB)

Duergar (MoTM)

Half-Elf (Mark of Detection)

Half-Elf (Mark of the Storm)

Gnome (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB)

Dragonborn (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB)

Dragonborn (Gem Dragonborn (FIZBAN’S))

Half-Orc (Mark of Finding)

Goliath (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB + MoTM)

Orc (Revised Unearthed Arcana 2024 PHB)

Aasimar (MoTM)

Genasi (Air, Earth, Fire, Water)(MoTM)

Bugbear (MoTM)

Changeling (MoTM)

Firbolg (MoTM)

Githzerai (MoTM)

Goblin (MoTM)

Kobold (VGTM + MoTM)

Minotaur (MoTM)

Shifter (MoTM)

Triton (MoTM)

Yuan-ti (Pureblood + MoTM)

Kender

Astral Elf

Lineages (Dhampir, Hexblood, Reborn)

Kalashtar

Verdan

Vedalken

Locathah

Laneshi (Grim Hollow)

Ogresh (Grim Hollow)

Downcast (Grim Hollow)

Dreamers (Grim Hollow)

The Disembodied (Grim Hollow)

Krsnik (D&S)

Moroi (D&S)

Mušḫuššu (D&S)

Tydelvian (D&S)

Lunari (Hemato-Kai + Crepusriel) (D&S)

Gwŷddpāla (D&S)

Nephilim (D&S)

Malformed (D&S)

Hyur (FFXIV x D&S)

Elezen (FFXIV x D&S)

Roegadyn (FFXIV x D&S)

Garlean (FFXIV x D&S)

The massive BG3 races mod is available in 1.0 form right now, and keep in mind that it requires a handful of other mods to get working. I really want to try out either playing as a Minotaur or Kobold, if I’m honest.

