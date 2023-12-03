I love Baldur’s Gate 3, and if you’re reading this I’d wager you do too. While there’s a very good chance Larian’s landmark DnD RPG could sweep this year’s Game Awards, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. I ended up barely using half the scrolls, consumables, and other items in my inventory because after just a few hours it looked like Jackson Pollock took to the screen. Now we can all rejoice though, as one of BG3’s most prolific modders has released yet another simple, but required, download.

Yes, you can search for items in your inventory in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it doesn’t make looking at the wall of homogenous tat any easier. This is where ‘Caites’ comes in, as their Better Inventory UI mod makes some small but vital changes to the RPG game. The Baldur’s Gate 3 mod improves the readability of your inventory with a few changes and even combines with a previous Caites mod for books (if you download it) to make looking at your inventory at a glance not as nightmarish.

First, different types of items come with small extra symbols on the inventory screen. Read books have darker backgrounds now, grenades have a little grenade symbol, drinks and alchemy potions have little chalices and mortar and pestles, instruments have musical notes, and usable items have cog symbols too. Now, at a glance, it’s a little easier to know what type of items you’re looking at or more importantly, looking for.

You can see an in-game example of how the inventory UI changes work below, from Caites.

More useful items in these categories also have colored backgrounds now too, instead of the vanilla transparent squares across a lot of the inventory screen. Caites has once again done something simple on paper that greatly improves the visibility of BG3, making navigation in the UI much easier. You can even choose between multiple versions of the BG3 mod too, with one adding food to the list (but this currently slows UI opening times significantly).

Caites has already released a Baldur’s Gate 3 better context menu mod and a Baldur’s Gate 3 targets mod that shows you even more about targets in and out of battle without even needing to click on them. You can find the Better Inventory UI mod from Caites right here, and they’ve put together a comprehensive list of compatibility issues and answered likely questions, to help you download the mod with ease.

