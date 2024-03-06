Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds another four DnD races with unique skills

If you’re looking to play as another race in your next Baldur’s Gate 3 run but find the options in the RPG lacking after so many hours with it, look no further than this suite of undead characters brought over from Dungeons and Dragons itself. With four undead subraces that each have wildly different passives and progression, this BG3 mod is perfect for your next playthrough.

Baldur’s Gate 3 modder ‘ghouls0rules’ is back, this time with a mod reflective of their spooky namesake, as you can now play as some DnD undead races in the Larian RPG game. The Baldur’s Gate 3 mod blends the official Libris Mortis Dungeons and Dragons 3.5 edition supplement book with some homebrew elements, offering up new playable undead races for the Lich, Ghoul, Wight, and Mummy.

While giving these races the in-game undead tag doesn’t offer up any new and unique dialogue, it does change how some spells work. Your Tav is immune to healing spells, with ghouls0rules adding that “anything you can or cannot use on a vanilla Undead creature will function the same for your Tav!” That makes how you engage with the Sword Coast different for all four subraces.

There is even an assortment of custom heads for the four undead subraces, with 58 different heads sporting horrible yellow gnashers, skulls with flames for eyes, mummy-wrapped domes, and an assortment of new facial features too.

Each undead race also comes with a unique progression and universal passive abilities. Ghouls can attack with their claws and heal via cannibalism, homebrewed Liches are bound to their Phylacteries, Mummies can put their organs in canopic jars for extra passive effects, and Wights can raise other half-wights from corpses.

You can find ghouls0rules’ Ghastly Ghouls mod right here, alongside some optional files and developer notes. If undead ghouls aren’t your thing though, the same modder brought over an Elder Scrolls race as a playable option in Baldur’s Gate 3 as well.

If you fancy jumping back into the Sword Coast as one of these undead, we’ve got your new run covered with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and Baldur’s Gate 3 classes to pick from.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.