Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds Elder Scrolls race with lots of customization

Here I am, back at it again with another Baldur’s Gate 3 mod you’ve got to see to believe. This time it’s an incredibly in-depth recreation of an Elder Scrolls fantasy race within the world of the Larian RPG, perfect if you want to start a new save now that patch five is out, or even if you want something a little different for that Tactician run you’ve been building up to for way too long.

From ‘Ghouls0Rules’ comes The Dunmer, a version of the Elder Scrolls Dark Elf race within a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod. You’ve got a number of unique passives, abilities, and subraces to choose from within the RPG game’s version of the Dunmer, alongside some new spells and a slew of customization options added to Baldur’s Gate 3 specifically for the mod too.

There are six subraces themed after the Great Houses from the Elder Scrolls games, seven custom spells with VFX, 11 unique heads, tens of unique skin tones and eye presets, 19 new tattoos, piercings, and more. There are also a handful of option hair and head mods integrated into Ghouls0Rules own Dunmer mod too.

Depending on the subrace you choose there are also a handful of different passives and racial abilities you can get as you play through Baldur’s Gate 3, so your playstyle can even change a fair bit depending on the subrace. You can find the Dunmer mod right here, with a range of extra compatible mods and recommended additions too.

