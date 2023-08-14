How to get the Baldur’s Gate 3 moon lantern

Where is the Baldur’s Gate 3 moon lantern? At some point during your playthrough of BG3, you’re going to be presented with the Shadow-Cursed Lands: a place that has been tainted by dark magic and houses unspeakable horrors behind every corner. To get through this treacherous land, you’ll need something called a moon lantern – see, it’s like a regular lantern, but magic.

The Shadow-Cursed Lands is one of the many wondrous places you’ll see on your adventures, as our BG3 review can attest, but you’ll realistically want to get in and out as quickly as possible – with maybe a quick detour to the Last Light Inn for a warm pint and a bit of a chat. Here’s how you can find – or repair – a Baldur’s Gate 3 moon lantern.

Where is the Baldur’s Gate 3 moon lantern?

The easiest way to get a BG3 moon lantern is to meet up with Kar’niss in the Shadow-Cursed Lands and convince them to hand theirs over to you.

There’s more than one way to procure yourself one of these magical lanterns, though. Here’s how to get a BG3 moon lantern:

Convince Kar’niss to give you their moon lantern.

Kill Kar’niss and take the moon lantern from their corpse.

Find the moon lantern in Balthazar’s room in Moonrise Towers.

Repair a broken moon lantern by putting it, and a dead pixie, inside the ritual circle in Balthazar’s room.

It’s also possible that you can get a working moon lantern from Nere if you decide to side with him, but we couldn’t stand him enough to pick that option – he got a tongue lashing and then the beating of a lifetime; we regret nothing.

Now that you have a BG3 moon lantern, you’ll be able to traverse the Shadow-Cursed Land without taking passive damage. If you’re looking to improve your BG3 classes, we have a ton of best builds guides, like our best rogue build, best barbarian build, and of course, the best wizard build, because nothing beats summoning a tornado of razor-sharp knives before exploding your enemies into a pile of dust.