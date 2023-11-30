Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 5 is launching soon according to Larian, as the creator of BG3 warns that the coming update will occupy a substantial 130 GB of hard drive space. Previously, there have been hints that the next Baldur’s Gate 3 update may feature an additional epilogue, which we’re all hoping will connect somehow to Karlach. However, Larian says patch 5 will need a lot of room, unless you’re prepared to completely uninstall and reinstall Baldur’s Gate 3 first.

So far, BG3 mods have been the best way to make the entire RPG game feel fresh and new. One of the biggest and best hits of 2023, Larian’s sweeping adventure is still being updated and refined, with the imminent Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 5 hopefully allowing us to recruit both Halsin and Minthara, and maybe – just maybe – adding some kind of epilogue that relates to Karlach. That part at least might be slightly wishful thinking, but what’s certain is the new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch will need a lot of living space.

“Patch 5 is launching soon,” Larian confirms. “This update will clock in at roughly 30 GB and will require approximately 130 GB of free space to install. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version.”

So, if you want the next Baldur’s Gate 3 update, you might need to make some room, or otherwise book some downtime for uninstalling and reinstalling the whole game. Will it be worth the wait? Based on some of the teases so far, almost certainly. Larian has consistently improved Baldur’s Gate 3 since its launch back in August, and there’s every reason to believe patch 5 will bring some more superb changes.

