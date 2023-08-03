How to change class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Want to change class in Baldur’s Gate 3? If you’ve already set sail on your adventures, but you’re struggling to get on with your character, or you’ve made a mistake assigning skill points, don’t worry, not all is lost. You can easily change class in BG3, here’s how.

You can spend a ton of time at the beginning of BG3 selecting the best Baldur’s Gate 3 class and BG3 race, but that doesn’t stop you from changing your mind. If it doesn’t work in your ideal BG3 team comp or the style just isn’t right for how you want to play the game, then you can follow the below steps to easily change your class, but still keep your character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 changing class

You can change class by speaking to Withers, the skeleton NPC found lurking by the sandy shores of your campsite. You need to pay him 100 gold to change classes.

Here are the steps you need to follow to change class in BG3:

Unlock Withers by speaking to him in the Dank Crypt.

Speak to Withers at your campsite and pay him 100 gold by selecting the ‘change class’ dialogue option.

Here you can change your own class or any companion class.

Changing your Baldur’s Gate 3 class allows you to go through the process of selecting skills again, but you have to pay 100 gold every time you change your mind about your class, or want to change the class of a companion you particularly want to keep around.

Now you can change class in Baldur’s Gate 3, here are the best BG3 builds for your new class and our respec guide just in case you hate what you picked.