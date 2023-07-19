Baldur’s Gate 3 respec explained

Baldur's Gate 3 does have the option to respec your character in case you change your mind or make any mistakes, here's how it works.

BG3 respec options
Gina Lees

Can you respec in Baldur’s Gate 3? A big question for players coming into the RPG game, and for those familiar with the respec options in Divinity Original Sin 2, is are we able to, and how soon can we, respec our characters in BG3?

In the inevitability that we change our mind about our chosen BG3 class, or make a mistake with our character, having a respec option is a vital part of the game. DOS2 has the option to fully respec your character using a Magic Mirror available at the beginning of Act 2, but Larian Studios added in an extra option in a further update for players to respec at the beginning of the game. So, how will it work in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Can you respec in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, BG3 does have a respec option available, though Larian Studios hasn’t revealed exactly when players will be able to respec their characters. In a Panel From Hell: Release Showcase video, the studio said that they wanted to avoid players having to restart the whole game, and disturb the narrative experience.

YouTube Thumbnail

They went on to say that a character “you will most likely meet” allows you to reset your class, reinvest the levels, and also experiment with multiclassing to create hybrid combinations of different classes.

We’ll be sure to update this guide when we know exactly who that character is and where you can find them, and at what point in the game. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about BG3 races and which BG3 companions to lookout for and recruit to your party.

Gina loves to wander the plains in Valheim, wish for new characters in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and bash zombies and other monstrous critters in horror games. Alongside her dedication to sim management games, she also covers Minecraft and Final Fantasy.

