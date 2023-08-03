Where is Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3? This skeletal corpse appears early on as part of the Explore The Ruins quest in Act 1 Chapter One of your adventure, though finding him requires a descent into a trap-infested crypt and more than a dash of perception. Thankfully, we’re here to help you avoid all the dangers and reach his location in one piece.

While Withers cannot be recruited as a Baldur’s Gate 3 companion in his own right, he quickly becomes a firm fixture in your Baldur’s Gate 3 camp. Before you make the trek to Withers, we recommend ensuring that everyone in your party has gained a few levels so they’re strong enough to face the dangers of the crypt and survive. It would also be beneficial to bring along a Baldur’s Gate 3 class skilled in lockpicking – ideally a Rogue, such as Astarion – for an easier time. Here’s how to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Withers location guide

You can find Withers in the Richly Adorned Sarcophagus, which is located in a secret area of the Dank Crypt inside the chapel near the Overgrown Ruins.

Here’s how to find Withers in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Jump into the hole inside the chapel north of the Overgrown Ruins and east of the Roadside Cliffs.

Go out of the room and turn left, proceeding past the locked door and into the room with the giant stone statue.

A passive Perception Check occurs, revealing a button at the back wall behind the statue. Push it to open the previously locked door

Enter the door in the next room to find the Dank Crypt.

From the Dank Crypt entrance, turn right and open the large set of double doors.

Send one party member to loot the Richly Adorned Sarcophagus, then return back. The floor is now covered in grease, and getting hit by the fireballs causes it to ignite, so time your movements carefully.

Open the other set of double doors to find a statue.

Head past the statue to the cloister on the left and push the skull. This revives the local acolytes.

Examine the Richly Adorned Sarcophagus to revive Withers inside.

During your conversation with Withers, choose the following dialogue options: “Quite the question. What’s the reason for it?” “Yes. Ask away.” “No one life is worth more than any other. We are all equal.”

Upon satisfying him with your answer, he leaves the Dank Crypt. The next time you skip a night at camp, Withers arrives outside it to the north in the morning.

Once he appears in camp, Withers provides a variety of useful services on demand, including helping you revive characters once your other options are depleted – albeit for a price. If you fancy yourself a graverobber, however, you’re out of luck; it’s not possible to have a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance with Withers. Instead, you might wish to speak to him if you’re looking to respec into one of our best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and craft a more powerful character.