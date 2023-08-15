Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best RPG game of 2023 right now, and it’s only going to get bigger and better. Larian Studios has revealed that a few updates are in the works for the Dungeons & Dragons-style experience currently. Baldur’s Gate 3 is not going to be slowing down any time soon, with multiple hotfix patches already under Larian Studios’ belt, as detailed by a roadmap posted by the game’s director himself. From bug fixes to features, there’s a lot in store.

While our Baldur’s Gate 3 review details just how expansive the DnD game already is, we’ve all been wondering about future content. Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, posted the current Baldur’s Gate 3 roadmap to his Twitter earlier, revealing some of what we can expect. He started by introducing the plans and saying, “We’re all very enthused by your feedback.”

Swen went on to write, “Our focus now is fixing any issues you report, but we are listening to suggestions.” In other words, while the bugs and game tweaks are Larian Studios’ top priority, additional gameplay features are also underway. Before the first big issue-resolving patch, Swen revealed that another hotfix will be coming.

Following the fourth hotfix, the first massive Baldur’s Gate 3 update will drop. We can expect over 1,000 “fixes and tweaks” then. After what Swen referred to as the first patch, the second patch will arrive. That’s the one I’m personally most excited for, as the director wrote it will “incorporate some requests.”

We know that Baldur’s Gate 3 character appearance changes are coming, so it’s likely that they will come with other requested additions in that second big patch. I’m looking forward to some other cosmetic features, too, like a transmog system of sorts, but I’ll honestly be ecstatic with any content at all. I’ve already got over a hundred hours in the game, and I’m still not done with the Baldur’s Gate 3 acts.

If you’re excited about what Baldur’s Gate 3 will bring with future updates, then you should check out some of these other great Dungeons & Dragons games for similar fun. Alternatively, you can browse through a few of our explanations on Baldur’s Gate 3 quests if you’ve run into some trouble in-game.