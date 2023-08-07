All Baldur’s Gate 3 acts explained

How many Baldur’s Gate 3 acts are there? While it’s been great investing plenty of time into BG3, all good things have to end at some point. Don’t worry, we aren’t going to spoil any story beats for you, but you should be able to use our guide to work out how far into the campaign you are.

Once you’ve picked your BG3 class and race, it’s time to start making your way through the story. Judging by our review and the length of Baldur’s Gate 3, it looks like the average campaign in the RPG game is set to last a minimum of 75 hours. With that knowledge in mind, the number of acts in Baldur’s Gate 3 should prepare you for roughly how many hours you’re likely to spend in Faerûn.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 acts

Here are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 acts in the campaign:

Act 1 – Deal with your tadpole issue and investigate the Ketheric Thorm problem.

– Deal with your tadpole issue and investigate the Ketheric Thorm problem. Act 2 – Collect three Netherstones to give you a chance at taking down the main threat.

– Collect three Netherstones to give you a chance at taking down the main threat. Act 3 – Assemble your closest allies as you look to take down the big bad guy.

Similarly to Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian’s last game prior to BG3, the opening act in Baldur’s Gate 3 behaves like an extremely long tutorial. Act 1 introduces all of the main mechanics you’ll be using throughout the campaign, though you won’t have too many decisions that will ultimately shape your ending. Our review mentions the first act took around 24 hours to get through, but your mileage may vary depending on how many side quests you try to complete.

Act 2 finally lets you enter the city of Baldur’s Gate. If you thought you had problems in the first act, the real game begins here as you learn who the big baddie is and what needs to be done to take them down. Act 3 follows from this, forcing you to pick a party filled with your best BG3 companions as you look to defeat the world-ending threat. This final act is the shortest of the three as you wrap up your loose story ends.

That’s all there is to know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 acts. Definitely give our guides a read if you need a helping hand trying to finish off the DnD game’s campaign. Check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 quest list to ensure you don’t miss out on any extra experience points, and we also have a guide on romance if you want to appreciate your party members in a more intimate manner.