Baldur’s Gate 3 – how to open the sinister door in Cazador’s Palace

How do you open the Baldur’s Gate 3 sinister door? You may have visited Cazador’s Palace on purpose – with a purpose – or you may have just stumbled across the weirdly insular, super fancy part of Baldur’s Gate. Either way, there are all manner of strange folk inside, and a really big, magically locked door. A sinister door, if you will.

If you've read our Baldur's Gate 3 review you'll know there are innumerable wonders to discover across its many areas, but not many can top the strange factor that Baldur's Gate 3's Cazadors Palace offers. Brainwashed minions, a dead werewolf, and… vampires? If you want to know what's really going on, you'll have to find your way past the sinister door and into the mysterious dinner party.

How to open the sinister door in Cazador’s Palace

To open the sinister door, you need both the Kozakuran dictionary and the Szarr family ring – the latter acts as the key, while the former gives you the ability to speak the magic words.

The sinister door is located on the top floor of Cazador’s palace, and when you first approach it you’ll notice that it is sealed with a magic that is beyond your comprehension. To open it, you need a key – the Szarr family ring – and you also need a way to translate the inscription on the inside of the ring, which is where the Kozakuran dictionary comes into play.

You’ll find the Szarr daily ring on the lower floor, in the kennels. Once you enter the room, a skeleton will begin a dialogue. You can either pass the charisma check for the skeleton to hand the ring over or simply destroy the opponent and pick it from their bones.

The Kozakuran dictionary is in a room on the third floor that is emanating necrotic energy. Turns out, the energy is coming from a dead body inside. The dictionary is in this room, so you’re either going to have to take the hit on the necrotic damage, teleport yourself to the dresser and loot it, or use someone with resistance to undead magic.

Once you have both items in your inventory, it’s a case of approaching the sinister door, inserting the ring, and speaking the inscription aloud. You’ll then find out what all the fuss was about.

Opening the BG3 sinister door in Cazador's Palace is really only the beginning of what you'll find in there, as it eventually leads to some startling discoveries for Astarion.