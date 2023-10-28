Baldur’s Gate 3 South Park joke gets swift correction from Larian

South Park has acted faster than I expected, already adding a Baldur’s Gate 3 joke to the newest episode of the long-running cartoon. This has prompted an official response from BG3 developer Larian Studios though (no, I’m not joking), as the clip that’s making the rounds gets something wrong about the game.

If you’ve been playing Larian’s new DnD adventure, you’ll know that you can transfer saves between PC and PS5 thanks to Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay. While playing Baldur’s Gate 3 with a Larian account it’s that easy. South Park doesn’t seem to know that though.

In the newest special, South Park: Joining the Panderverse, there’s a clip involving the RPG game where Stan responds to the question of if BG3 saves cross between universes with “Save games don’t even cross between PCs and PS5s, why would they cross between multiple universes?”

Larian was quick to respond with “While Baldur’s Gate 3 saves can’t cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5.” So don’t worry, despite what South Park says, your Baldur’s Gate 3 classes can hop between platforms.

Now, the tinfoil hat-wearer in me thinks this could be some sort of secret social media crossover to make both South Park and BG3 go viral, or it could just be that the writers behind the TV special didn’t know about cross saves. Either way, I’ve had to dig back into South Park after at least a decade and I’m not entirely sure how I feel about that.

I never thought South Park would be so directly on the pulse with BG3 either, as this is a pretty swift turnaround considering the game came out in August. According to the description, this special is about how “Cartman has a nightmare that all of his friends have been replaced by a diverse group of women who express their grievances about the patriarchy,” which decidedly sounds like has nothing to do with BG3.

