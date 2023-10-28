Baldur’s Gate 3 South Park joke gets swift correction from Larian

A South Park joke centered on Baldur's Gate 3 has been corrected by Larian, as the show got a crucial detail about save files wrong.

Baldur's gate 3 South park joke: Minsc looking off to the left, concerned look on his face
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

South Park has acted faster than I expected, already adding a Baldur’s Gate 3 joke to the newest episode of the long-running cartoon. This has prompted an official response from BG3 developer Larian Studios though (no, I’m not joking), as the clip that’s making the rounds gets something wrong about the game.

If you’ve been playing Larian’s new DnD adventure, you’ll know that you can transfer saves between PC and PS5 thanks to Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay. While playing Baldur’s Gate 3 with a Larian account it’s that easy. South Park doesn’t seem to know that though.

In the newest special, South Park: Joining the Panderverse, there’s a clip involving the RPG game where Stan responds to the question of if BG3 saves cross between universes with “Save games don’t even cross between PCs and PS5s, why would they cross between multiple universes?”

Larian was quick to respond with “While Baldur’s Gate 3 saves can’t cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5.” So don’t worry, despite what South Park says, your Baldur’s Gate 3 classes can hop between platforms.

Baldur's Gate 3 South Park joke: a screenshot of the Larian tweet

Now, the tinfoil hat-wearer in me thinks this could be some sort of secret social media crossover to make both South Park and BG3 go viral, or it could just be that the writers behind the TV special didn’t know about cross saves. Either way, I’ve had to dig back into South Park after at least a decade and I’m not entirely sure how I feel about that.

I never thought South Park would be so directly on the pulse with BG3 either, as this is a pretty swift turnaround considering the game came out in August. According to the description, this special is about how “Cartman has a nightmare that all of his friends have been replaced by a diverse group of women who express their grievances about the patriarchy,” which decidedly sounds like has nothing to do with BG3.

If you want to change up or revamp your Forgotten Realms experience though we’ve got you covered with both the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds and Baldur’s Gate 3 mods available on PC right now. We’ve even broken down the best of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you should take with you.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.