How can you speak with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3? The amount of conversation to be had in BG3 is staggering; every person has a tale to tell and often a request to ask. What you may not realize is, however, that it isn’t just the various races of Faerun who have something to say, but the animals that inhabit the lands, too. Speaking with animals doesn’t come naturally to all, though, so how do you do it?

There are some races who live in harmony with nature, and can converse freely with any animal they see, for most of us, however, it's a little bit more difficult than that. Here's how to speak with animals in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to speak with animals

There are a few ways to gain the ability to speak with animals, most of them come with your chosen class and the spell that comes along with it. There’s also the Potion of Animal Speaking which will temporarily enable you to converse with the beasts.

The classes that can speak with animals are:

Barbarian (Wildheart subclass)

(Wildheart subclass) Bard

Druid

Paladin (Oath of the Ancients)

(Oath of the Ancients) Ranger

Warlock (Beast Speech invocation)

The Forest Gnome race automatically gains the ability to speak with animals due to a racial trait. If you choose to play as this nature-lover, you gain animal speech from level one.

