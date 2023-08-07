How to speak to the dead in Baldur’s Gate 3

How do you speak to the dead in Baldur’s Gate 3? Whilst the Necromancer class doesn’t officially exist, there are multiple ways to converse with the deceased in BG3. You can reanimate the dead before engaging in a full-blown conversation with them, but you’ll either need to be a Bard, Cleric, or Wizard, or find the Amulet of Lost Voices early in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3, as we explain in our review, requires some hard thinking about the best class to play as, or the right race to choose. If you want to opt for a class that naturally learns how to speak with the dead, you’ll have the easiest time, but if not we’ve got all you need to know about BG3 necromancy.

How to find the Amulet of Lost Voices

You can find the Baldur’s Gate 3 Amulet of Lost Voices in the Dank Crypt near the Overgrown Ruins. Head east from the Roadside Cliffs waypoint until you find the chapel entrance.

The ruins contain traps, undead cultists, and bandits, so you can battle your way through by shooting the hanging rock at the entrance to the chapel with a ranged weapon and jumping through the hole in the floor that is left behind from the impact. There are some bandits in here to defeat, and the easiest way to do so is simply shooting the barrel nearby which will explode. After clearing the enemies, make sure to press the switch on the wall which will open a new room which leads to the Dank Crypt.

If you’re not much of a fighter, you can continue to go east past the chapel entrance and crawl down the nearby vines. There is a hatch that leads down into the Dank Crypt. Use a character with plenty of buffs, as there is a level 20 check here to unlock the hatch.

Hidden behind a statue in the north of the Dank Crypt is a room with a sarcophagus, which is the first place you can find Withers. When you open the door, a bunch of enemies will be awakened. Once you’ve dispatched them all, you can loot the chest in Withers’ room to find the Amulet of Lost Voices. Any character wearing this amulet will have the ability to speak to the dead.

How to use the Speak With Dead spell

To use the Speak With Dead spell, cast it on the corpse you want to converse with. You can only use the Speak With Dead spell once per day and it’ll allow you to ask up to five questions. To refresh the spell, you’ll need to take a long rest.

A lot of corpses won’t respond to you, but it will use your daily spell charge even if they don’t, so make sure to use it in specific situations or quests where you know you’ll get useful information from the dead body in question.

Now that you’re chatting away with those from beyond the grave, you might be wondering what the best Bard, Cleric, or Wizard builds are, as these classes can naturally learn the Speak With Dead spell.