Baldur’s Gate 3 is already racking up the numbers. Recently released Baldur’s Gate 3 stats from developer Larian Studios reveal that, as well as taking over the general conversation, the vast RPG game has also taken over our Steam playtimes. With a total count of 1225 years of Baldur’s Gate 3 played in its first weekend and it rocketing up the Valve charts, there’s another big milestone in the game’s sights as its second weekend begins.

The peak Baldur’s Gate 3 player count on Steam reached 814,666 concurrent people on Sunday August 6, at around 7pm UTC (that’s 12pm PT, 3pm ET, or 8pm BST) – the ninth highest such peak on the Valve platform. However, I’ve been wondering if it could possibly go even further, and the community on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has had a similar thought.

“Calling all those who have bought the game and [are] planning to buy this game,” Reddit user ‘L1teEmUp’ posts to the forum, “It is time for us to put Baldur’s Gate 3 into legendary status by surpassing one million concurrent players on Steam.” It’s a bold goal that would put it into an elusive club alongside PUBG Battlegrounds, CSGO, Lost Ark, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 – even the mighty Elden Ring fell just short at 952,426 in 2022.

L1teEmUp proposes that everyone who wants to help contribute makes sure to log into Steam and play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Saturday August 12 starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. If you’re feeling particularly generous we’d suggest doing the same thing on Sunday August 13, too, as that ended up being the day with the highest peak number last weekend.

It’s a very noble effort, although I’d have to imagine that anyone who is free at that time and cares enough about Baldur’s Gate 3 to want to contribute would likely be playing it anyway. Those Baldur’s Gate 3 romances aren’t going to fulfill themselves, after all. However, if you’re someone with a little less free time and a few more weekend responsibilities, you might want to try and make sure to jump on during these times.

Regardless of whether or not it makes the massive milestone, there’s no denying that Baldur’s Gate 3’s impact will continue to resonate through the rest of the year and beyond. With Larian releasing Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 3 already and plenty of minor bugs and impediments being gradually ironed out, it’s only set to get even better – and, as our final Baldur’s Gate 3 review confirms, it’s already pretty good.

