Baldur’s Gate 3 was recently released out of early access, and the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG game has been soaring through charts globally ever since. Larian Studios saw its launch expectations surpassed over and over again as the opening weekend went on, sharing a variety of fun statistics showcasing what the hundreds of thousands of Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been up to in-game. From time spent in character creation to the most popular race choices, we now understand the DnD game’s fans a bit better.

The statistics Larian Studios posted detail a bit of everything, but one of the most striking numbers has to do with character customization. The developers wrote that “93% of you decided that your first journey through Baldur’s Gate 3 will be with a custom character, which included the Dark Urge.” This isn’t the surprising bit, though, as that has to do with the time people spent creating said custom characters.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, the character creation system is pretty great. “Interestingly, 10% of characters made in Character Creation were there for over an hour,” Larian Studios wrote. Players spent a total of 88 years in character creation, combined, of course, meaning that almost an entire century of play time went to customization. The post also covers Baldur’s Gate 3 class choices and the races we picked while playing, which offer statistics that are just as enlightening.

“The majority of you rolled half-elves, with the least popular (somewhat surprisingly) being the githyanki,” Larian Studios wrote when detailing Baldur’s Gate 3 race choices. Humans came in second, with full elves in third place. “When it comes to classes, paladin takes the lead by some distance,” the devs went on. Sorcerer is the second most popular, with cleric being the least picked option.

One of the most shocking statistics detailed has to do with the amount of time spent in-game overall. “Last weekend, you played 1225 years of Baldur’s Gate 3,” the post read. Altogether, those of us in Baldur’s Gate 3 over the launch weekend played for over 10,000,000 hours combined. It’s looking like my own 70 hours are not all that much now, honestly. I say this as someone who hasn’t slept since release, too.

Most of us chose to be good while playing, with over 65% of players saving the Grove. Less than 35% chose to assault the Grove. Personally, I’ve got a few different characters and I still haven’t had the gall to do some sort of chaotic or evil playthrough. I have engaged in some forms of necromancy, though, and it looks like many others have, too.

Players spoke to over 1,400,000 corpses and over 2,400,000 animals. This makes my Baldur’s Gate 3 druid heart very happy. Speaking of animals, the ever-adorable dog Scratch has been petted almost a million times, with the devs describing him as “the goodest boy in all the Realms.” I feel like I’ve contributed to at least a thousand of those pats, to be honest. Larian Studios finished its post off by saying that a huge patch is coming, “which will feature a gigantic list of tweaks and changes.”

