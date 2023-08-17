The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix has been temporarily rolled back by developer Larian Studios, and it’s unfortunate news for the most eager players among us. Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 4 was deployed on Wednesday, August 16, and fixes some annoying multiplayer problems as well as improving some of the tougher combat sequences in the RPG game. Sadly, the update has been temporarily pulled due to “unexpected issues” and, while you can still play, your saves may be stuck in limbo until the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch returns.

As our glowing Baldur’s Gate 3 review suggests, there’s an awful lot to keep you coming back to the fantasy realm. However, if you’ve been particularly eager about your playtime, you might actually have to make your toughest choice yet. “Due to a build error causing new crashes, we’ve rolled back hotfix 4 for the time being,” Larian Studios reports via Twitter. The studio says “we’ll re-release it as soon as we’ve fixed the cause.”

The good news is that you’ll still be able to keep playing on the game’s third hotfix, so you won’t be waiting to find out what happens next in all those Baldur’s Gate 3 quests. However, those of you who have played and saved the game will face a fork in the road. “If you’ve saved since updating, you won’t be able to load those saves until we’ve re-published hotfix 4,” Larian confirms, adding that it is “sorry about the inconvenience.”

It’s a little unfortunate, although if you’ve been burning the midnight oil tracking down the best Baldur’s Gate 3 skills or, perhaps more importantly, pursuing the best Baldur’s Gate 3 romance options, this is a good opportunity to take a long rest of your own and restore some of your real-life spell slots. Or you could just reload an older save and make all those choices again. Either way, don’t forget to eat, and drink some water too!

If you’re just starting out, we’ll help you choose from the best Baldur’s Gate 3 races and the best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes to get you off to the optimal start – although you really can be whoever you want to be in Larian’s world.