Baldur’s Gate 3 beats Starfield as the most played Steam Deck game

It’s been a while since Baldur’s Gate 3 originally rolled its way on to PC, yet the D&D RPG from Larian Studios is continuing to achieve feats of success that no-one could have expected, even when it comes to the Steam Deck. Not only does the Baldur’s Gate 3 run exceptionally well on the Valve handheld, but it’s managed to maintain its place as the most-played game on the Steam Deck, beating out the likes of Starfield, for September 2023.

The news comes from the OnDeck Twitter (X) page, which celebrates the top 20 most played Steam Deck games for the month of September. Ranked by hours played, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to reign supreme, keeping its number one slot.

While Starfield hasn’t managed to blast its way to the top, it’s worth taking into consideration that this list only includes the hours played from the Steam, and no other gaming platforms. As Starfield is available as part of PC Games Pass, which can be played on the Steam Deck through some tinkering, it’s likely that taking that into consideration could place the Bethesda RPG above all the rest.

In addition to Starfield, Sea of Stars is also making its first appearance on the coveted list. Releasing on Steam at the end of August, and developed by Sabotage Studios, Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG, taking inspiration from the likes of Chrono Trigger and the Breath of Fire series. It sports some absolutely gorgeous sprite pixel art, which naturally plays exceptionally well on the Steam Deck. No Man’s Sky also makes a reappearance on the list, last being seen in July 2023.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 runs like a dream on the handheld, its install size leaves much to be desired, so check out the best microSD for Steam Deck to ensure you have enough free space to play it on the go. If playing on the go isn’t your style, our Baldur’s Gate 3 settings and PC options guide will help get you set up with the most optimized experience on your PC gaming setup.