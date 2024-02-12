Baldur’s Gate 3 is still beloved after more than 500,000 Steam reviews

After winning multiple Game of the Year awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 has just hit another milestone on Steam, as the Larian RPG has over half a million user reviews. That’s impressive in its own right, of course, but the DnD game is also holding incredibly strong in terms of the positivity in these reviews, illustrating once again how the CRPG has taken the industry by storm.

As of today, Monday, February 12, Baldur’s Gate 3 has crossed 500,000 Steam reviews, a feat for any game on the platform. That’s not all though, because as of the publication 96% of those RPG game reviews are positive, giving it the coveted ‘overwhelmingly positive’ rating. That’s roughly 480,000 positive reviews on Steam alone.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 dropping sometime this week, the love from Larian continues. There are going to be better kissing animations, bug fixes, and new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode too. Don’t get upset by the lack of love from Astarion though, as his actor Neil Newbon has “no regrets” dumping you.

BG3 was also the best-reviewed PC game on Metacritic last year, and our Baldur’s Gate 3 review was glowing. Our own Paul Kelly scored it 9/10, calling it a “beautiful, layered, and complex” game that “challenges you to attack it how you want. The story is compelling, giving your decisions a weight rarely seen in games of this scope. It is a marvel, and easily one of the best RPGs ever made.”

