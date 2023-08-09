Baldur’s Gate 3 is my favorite RPG game of all time, and it’s only been out of early access for a few days. I haven’t slept for any of them. Larian Studios poured its heart and soul into the Dungeons & Dragons-style game, making Baldur’s Gate 3 one of the most immense releases of 2023 yet. It looks like I’m not the only player who feels so strongly about Baldur’s Gate 3, though, as it has just taken the number one spot as this year’s top-rated PC game on Metacritic.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, this D&D game is one of the best of its kind. From its quirky cast of characters (yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 romance is exceedingly fun) to its massive world, you’ll have a difficult time putting the game down or finding any shortage of content to play through. It looks like PC gamers all over the world would agree with this, judging by user scores across Metacritic.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is tied with Zelda for the top-rated spot across all platforms with a score of 96. However, if you look at just PC scores rather than including console, you’ll see that Larian Studios’ masterpiece is number one. It now stands with a score of 97, beating out Street Fighter 6 which has a Metascore of 92 itself. If it keeps soaring on the Steam charts, Baldur’s Gate 3 may actually end up the best game of the year on any platform, whether that be console or PC.

You can view the full list of 2023’s best games on Metacritic here for a more in-depth look at the scores. The second big post-launch Baldur’s Gate 3 patch also just dropped, which means Larian Studios is still hard at work on the game. As long as the content and fixes keep on coming, I personally don’t see this digital D&D icon slowing down any time soon.

I enjoy so many of the tabletop features Larian Studios implemented into its new game, like the dice rolling and the dungeon master-esque narration. The extensive Baldur’s Gate 3 class system is also, in my opinion, unrivaled by any other D&D PC game. Keep an eye on Metacritic’s overall scores for 2023, you may just see Baldur’s Gate 3 overtake Zelda and hold a top-rated spot in multiple categories.

