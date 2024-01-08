Baldur’s Gate 3 director figures out act 1 of his next post-BG3 game

Where do you go from Baldur’s Gate 3? Apart from Baldur’s Gate 4 that is, which is probably years from being announced. Larian’s CEO and BG3 director Swen Vincke has revealed that he’s got the first act of his next game down.

Given the success of RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a high chance we’ll get a Baldur’s Gate 4. It might be years down the line, but you just know it’s been mooted, even before Baldur’s Gate 3 swept the Game Awards.

But in the meantime, Baldur’s Gate 3 director and Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke is working on his next post-BG3 project. Now, he’s shared that he’s got the first act of it down.

According to Vincke, who tweeted his success, “After 4 months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act 1 on this thing I’ve been working on needs to be.”

Vincke has previously revealed that he was working on a fishing game, but unless he’s making a fishing-based RPG, which I’d buy in a heartbeat, it’s probably not the same game. As relaxing as fishing games can be, they’re not usually that heavy on narrative.

Larian Studios has, over the course of the last 20+ years, focused exclusively on RPGs. So whatever he’s working on is almost guaranteed to be in that lane. Divinity: Original Sin III, perhaps?

“It‘s not what you think and this is not a teaser for an announcement,” Vincke adds, so absolutely don’t bank on Baldur’s Gate 4. But given the quality of BG3 and Larian Studios’ previous efforts, it could be something to look forward to. No pressure, Swen.

