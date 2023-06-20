Is BattleBit Steam Deck compatible?

BattleBit Remastered will easily run on the Steam Deck thanks to the game's modest system requirements, but it's yet to be officially verified by Valve.

Is BattleBit Steam Deck compatible? Valve is yet to officially verify that it’s compatible, but SgtOkiDoki’s low-poly FPS game has such low system requirements that you’ll have no problem playing it from the comfort of your sofa with the Steam Deck.

The BattleBit system requirements mean the game could probably run on a toaster. Even though the BattleBit size is a mere 2GB, an absolutely miniscule number by today’s standards, Valve’s portable powerhouse isn’t blessed by an overabundance of storage space. As such, you might be advised to look at our guide to the best microSD card for Steam Deck.

BattleBit runs just fine on the Steam Deck, but is yet to earn Verified status from Valve. Considering its popularity with Steam users, we imagine it’ll just be a matter of time until it receives that status. However, developer SgtOkiDoki is reportedly considering switching BattleBit’s Easy Anti-Cheat to FACEIT’s anti cheat software, which may affect the shooter’s playability on Steam Deck.

Considering how low the BattleBit PC specs are, it doesn’t pose too much of an issue for Valve’s handheld. The main thing you’ll be worrying about is actually getting into the game, but you can take a peek at our guide on the BattleBit servers to make sure the game’s up and running. We’ve also got a guide to BattleBit codes if that’s the sort of thing you’re interested in.

