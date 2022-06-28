The next Battlefield will have a single player campaign

With the launch of season 1, Battlefield 2042 finally seems to be hitting its stride, following some fitful and awkward initial months in the wild. However, it seems EA’s experiment with multiplayer-only Battlefield games will be put on hold for now, as the publisher is now looking to hire a director for a new Battlefield single-player campaign.

A job ad on EA’s careers site seeks a design director at Battlefield Seattle, the new studio headed up by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto. Lehto joined EA in 2021 with the specific mission of expanding the narrative side of Battlefield.

According to the posting, the design director’s job will be “to embrace the core tenets of the Battlefield franchise and make sure they are woven through all layers of a masterfully designed single player campaign.”

EA’s looking for an industry veteran to fill this role – applicants are asked to have at least 10 years of experience at the director level, or in large-team leadership roles in game studios.

The position opened in February, but Twitter fan account BFBulletin recently spotted the ad and highlighted it. There’s no telling how long it’ll be before we can actually play this new campaign, but if the company is still seeking a design director to handle it, it’s probably safe to assume it’s a few years away.