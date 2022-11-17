Battlefield 2042 Season 3 kicks off with a new Swedish map

EA/DICE has revealed new details about Battlefield 2042 Season 3, including the Season 3 release date, new map, new specialist, and new high-tech weapons

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 release date: Armoured soldiers holding high-tech weapons advance down a hallway under enemy fire as an explosion erupts on the right
Ian Boudreau

Updated:

Battlefield 2042

A new season of Battlefield 2042 is about to begin, and it’s introducing another raft of new content. Battlefield 2042 Season 3 is called Escalation, and it brings with it a map set in the wilds of rural Sweden, a new specialist named Zain, and some new weapons and vehicles to master on the FPS game’s chaotic killing fields. The Battlefield 2042 Season 3 release date is set for November 22.

Escalation adds the new map Spearhead, which features two large semi-automated manufacturing plants located in the rugged Swedish wilderness. Zain, the new Egyptian-born specialist arriving in Season 3, can flush enemies out of cover with his unique XM370A airburst rifle, and he’ll immediately recharge his health when he makes a kill. That will make him a valuable (and durable) addition to any daring pushes into enemy territory.

YouTube Thumbnail

Season 3 also introduces some new weapons to the general armoury. There’s the Rorsch Mk-4 railgun, which requires some charging time but can fire blazingly fast projectiles in several firing modes. The NVK-22 smart shotgun features a compact double-barrelled design that makes it ideal for close-quarters combat and ambushes. Then there’s the NVK-P125 bullpup pistol, whose rear-mounted magazine allows for a longer barrel that gives the weapon increased range over other sidearms.

For more stealthy and old-school takedowns, Season 3 is also adding throwing knives.

The new EMKV90-TOR tank will be a welcome addition for any Starcraft Terran players out there. You can swap between mobility and siege modes to select either swift traversal or devastating firepower. Either way, the EMKV90-TOR also sports a threat detection system that will highlight the sources of incoming fire on your HUD.

As Season 3 progresses, we’ll see the long-awaited specialist rework arrive in Battlefield 2042, as well as the reworks to the Manifest and Breakaway launch maps.

You’ll be able to jump in to play Battlefield 2042 free for a few days in December, so check out our guide to the best Battlefield 2042 weapons to get acquainted with the tools of the trade.

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

