Battlefield 2042 update 1.0 arrives June 7

Following a series of nose-to-tail patches since launch, Battlefield 2042 update 1.0 arrives tomorrow, June 7, to set the multiplayer game up for the start of its first season. This update, which somewhat confusingly resets the version number to 1.0.0, also fixes a number of remaining bugs and makes some welcome quality-of-life improvements to the troubled FPS.

EA/DICE says that players should find that animations and movement are much smoother overall, thanks to “multiple improvements to soldier gameplay”. The hit registration issues that have plagued Battlefield 2042 have also been addressed with improvements to weapon netcode and some balance changes that include boosts to bullet velocity for designated marksman rifles and light machine guns, and better accuracy for shotguns.

The patch also adds some new ways to earn XP in matches, DICE says. You’ll now get XP bonuses for taking out an enemy who has recently wounded or killed a member of your squad, and when a teammate takes out a vehicle you’ve damaged and kills the crew.

In Conquest, you’ll now find more in-world vehicles to use to get around the maps, and adjustments to Sundance’s wingsuit should make it easier to navigate with – but with the tradeoff that overall flight time has been reduced.

The first season and battle pass for Battlefield 2042 will be officially revealed June 7 in a stream you can watch right here:

The full patch notes are available on the official site. The next update is expected to roll out in early July, EA/DICE says.