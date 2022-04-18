Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 goes live tomorrow

Battlefield 2042’s long-awaited update 4.0 arrives tomorrow, April 19, and it’s making a host of changes to EA’s troubled FPS game. At the top of the list are an overhaul for weapon attachments, specialist balancing, and voice chat functionality for squads and teams, but there are more than 400 total fixes in the patch notes, which went live today.

Update 4.0 introduces an overhaul to Battlefield 2042’s weapon attachments, aimed primarily at making each one feel more impactful and distinct. The update also addresses numerous bugs associated with weapon attachments, such as the 40mm grenade launcher’s habit of occasionally hitting invisible walls when fired indoors. Using the ‘plus’ menu in game to add or remove attachments should now always correctly apply the associated stat changes.

Voice chat also arrives with update 4.0. You can pick from two channels for VoIP chat – party and squad, and there are settings for voice chat available in the sound/voice submenu in the options panel. The new scoreboard introduced in update 3.3 will now be available at the end of each round, too.

The update hits just about every element of Battlefield 2042 – it makes balance changes to specialists and vehicles, changes ribbons to be easier to unlock, improves kill assist tracking, and corrects issues on just about every map. There are also specific updates for Battlefield Portal, as well as for Breakthrough, Hazard Zone, Rush, and Conquest modes.

The full patch notes have all the details. EA/DICE say the next major patch is scheduled for release in May.