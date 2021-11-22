Battlefield 2042 battle pass – Season 1 release date

Want to know when Battlefield 2042 Season 1 launches? If you’re looking for more Battlefield 2042 content, the near-future FPS game is going to receive its first battle pass shortly after launch. We know DICE is planning to release more Battlefield 2042 specialists, weapons, and maps throughout 2022, though an exact release date for additional content has yet to be revealed.

Battlefield 2042 didn’t launch with a single player campaign, but the devs have an entire story planned that is set to take place throughout the year. Have you ever wondered who Synseco is and why they’re advertised so heavily on some of the maps? The battle pass content introduces characters and maps to expand on the world of 2042, giving players an insight as to why the United States and Russia are at the brink of war.

DICE has four battle passes planned for next year, with each pass estimated to run for at least three months. Here’s what you can expect from the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 battle pass.

BATTLEFIELD 2042 SEASON 1 RELEASE DATE

The Battlefield 2042 Season 1 battle pass is set to launch sometime in early 2022.

BATTLEFIELD 2042 SEASON 1 LEAKS

Known Battlefield data miner, temporyal, has revealed new Battlefield 2042 guns that weren’t included in the base game. There’s no way to tell whether these weapons are going to arrive in the Season 1 battle pass, though we suspect they’ll make their way to the game at some point over the next year.

Here’s a list of the data mined weapons found in the Battlefield 2042 game files:

Cobra R9 Crossbow

Crye SIX12

M45A1

MGA SAW K

Sig Sauer M17

TTS Xceed

BATTLEFIELD 2042 CONFIRMED BATTLE PASS CONTENT

The devs outlined in a recent blog post that they plan to deliver four seasons of content, with a battle pass in each season. Every battle pass contains one new specialist, along with new map locations and “more fresh content”. Given 2042’s current batch of weapons, we can safely assume they’re going to add more guns to the game. New content for Battlefield Portal has also been confirmed, reintroducing more classic maps from 1942, BF3, and Bad Company 2 to the game.

And that’s all we know about the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 battle pass so far. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Battlefield Portal, read our latest guide which details how to create your own custom game mode. We also have a guide on the Battlefield 2042 specialist skin challenges to unlock unique outfits for your favourite characters.