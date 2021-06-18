Biomutant’s latest patch adds new FOV settings, new loot, and more

There’s another big patch out today for open-world game Biomutant, and it adds some welcome new features and fixes. Shortly after launch, Biomutant’s developers promised fixes for pretty much everything critics had complained about, and over the course of the past six weeks they’ve been as good as their word. This latest patch adds new settings for field of view, tweaks loot tables, and makes a host of other changes to improve your experience learning the ancient art of krav ma-guinea pig.

For PC players, Biomutant patch 1.5 adds a new ‘field of view type’ setting that allows you to select either horizontal or vertical field of view for adjustment. Experiment 101 says the vertical FOV setting can be useful for ultra-wide monitors when you want to make sure the game is displaying in the correct aspect ratio. We wouldn’t want to be looking at any stretched ferrets now, would we? They’re long enough as it is.

Perhaps the most noticeable change in this patch is the work done to the loot system. The dev says it’s reworked loot generation in order to “reduce duplicate items and improve variety.” You’ll also now be able to find new higher-rarity versions of items that have “substantially improved stats.” There’s also a new scrap action in the loot screen, which should cut down on time spent tidying up your inventory.

To accommodate the new loot variety, Experiment 101 has also increased the level cap from 50 to 100. Once you hit level 50, you’ll start to see new higher-tier relic and legendary weapon parts drop.

Another nice new addition is the option for a dynamic HUD that hides after you’ve been outside combat for a little bit. You’ll need to enable this option if you’d like to use it, since by default the old ‘always on’ HUD behaviour will be selected.

Patch time for #Biomutant on PC & PS: Version 1.5 is out now! We've increased the level cap, cut down on duplicates, added lock-on for melee, a dynamic HUD, tweaked NG+ and more. Also, fixes. More details: https://t.co/1DItMwpLtT Patch 1.5 for Origin and Xbox will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/nFKDLwx5fj — Biomutant (@Biomutant) June 18, 2021

There are some great new additions to combat as well, notably a new optional lock-on for melee targeting. You can also cancel out of some attack animations now by using dodge. Watch out though, because smaller enemies can now chuck rocks at you while you’re mounted, and there’s a chance you’ll get thrown off your mount if you’re hit. Enemies in certain areas will now respawn, too, so you’ll want to keep your head on a swivel out there.

It’s another impressive list of fixes. In our Biomutant review, Jordan described a game that showed promise but was bogged down with repetitive quest design, and players complained about bugs in the week after launch. Since then, Experiment 101 has been remarkably responsive, and the studio quickly rolled out a patch that adjusted the timing and frequency of the persistent narration.

If you’re keen on jumping in, our guide to Biomutant weapon crafting will help get you set up for the journey.