Cyber Monday has taken 28% off this great value mechanical keyboard

Cyber Monday is upon us, and if you haven't already emptied your wallets we've collected the best Cyber Monday deals on gaming hardware, but don't wait too long as you've only got until the end of the day. If you don't want to splash out three figure sums on the best gaming keyboard, then why not grab yourself a great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal with this budget mechanical RGB board.

The Redragon K580 VATA RGB might not be from a big-name manufacturer, but it's still a great buy even at its standard price, standing up to well-known alternatives with great reception from reviewers. It certainly doesn't feel cheap, being built around a sturdy aluminium top plate, on a full size layout with clicky Cherry MX Blue-style Outemu Blue mechanical switches, dedicated media controls, RGB backlighting, and N-key rollover allowing for multiple keys to be registered simultaneously.

You're not missing out on some of the features you'll find on more expensive keyboards, either, with five dedicated macro keys which can be assigned through the on board record button, and resistance to both dust and water.

The best part of this Redragon keyboard is that the mechanical switches are hot-swappable, letting you change switches to something linear or tactile further down the line. Some spare switches are included too, saving you the hassle of RMAing the item if one of the switches happens to fail.

This thing is also lit up like a Christmas tree thanks to its RGB backlighting under the keys and two customisable RGB strips running down each side of the board too, giving you greater personalisation – making it holiday friendly!

Redragon K580 VATA Mechanical Keyboard $68.99 $62.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Redragon’s K580 VATA RGB was already affordable at its original $68.99 price, but this Amazon Lightning Deal bringing it down to $49.39 and saving you 28% in the process makes it an absolute bargain. Hurry, though, as Lightning Deals have a much stricter time limit and limited stock.

Just think, these extra savings mean you can further pad your budget for the best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals, Cyber Monday headset deals, or Cyber Monday monitor deals, depending on what else you’re in the market for..