Berry Avenue codes September 2023

What are the new Berry Avenue codes? Rather than being a conventional Roblox game that uses tower defense, RPG, or shooting game-style mechanics, Berry Avenue is a playground where you can buy a house, work a job, or drive around without a care in the world looking fabulous.

However, you may have noticed that everyone else looks much more stylish than most Roblox experiences. Is this because of the time they spent playing the roleplay sandbox game or perhaps linked to how much they paid in real-world money? Well, allow us to dispel the myths and show you exactly how to enter Berry Avenue codes and the secret to getting more of them in the future. While you’re here, you should know that we also keep lists of Blox Fruits codes, King Legacy codes, and Anime Adventures codes to get you some free items and rolls for those games.

Active Berry Avenue codes

You can use many active Berry Avenue codes to alter your look, and it’s all tied to the Roblox item ID. We’ve listed just some of the outfits available, but note that there are many more than these codes available, too many to list here:

Jordan 23 black and green outfit – 6028069475

– 6028069475 Black training bra and orange shorts – 6048064692

– 6048064692 Clear accessory (not correctly appearing in-game) – 6589644560

(not correctly appearing in-game) – 6589644560 Red punk girl outfit – 6702321297

– 6702321297 Black punk girl outfit – 6935621784

– 6935621784 Orange Baddie outfit – 8065738784

– 8065738784 Red leopard skin outfit – 10116362781

– 10116362781 Lilac lounge outfit – 10252227113

– 10252227113 Pink Nike training outfit – 10768966726

– 10768966726 Beautiful Face – 12814583904

– 12814583904 Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers – 10913789630

– 10913789630 Star Hair Clip – 13472715951

– 13472715951 Axolotl Pink Pacifier – 11085620776

– 11085620776 Axolotl Blue Pacifier – 11095198309

– 11095198309 Bear Pacifier – 11771034304

– 11771034304 Black Heart Pacifier – 11804408815

– 11804408815 Frog Pacifier – 11095227524

– 11095227524 Heart Hair Clips – 13173433386

– 13173433386 Money – 12788134495

– 12788134495 Necklace With Hearts and Pearls – 6202805550

– 6202805550 Pink Pacifier – 11251388730

– 11251388730 Realistic ears with stud earrings – 8780017969

– 8780017969 Purple Pacifier – 11436322613

– 11436322613 Unicorn Pacifier – 11712511561

– 11712511561 White Bag – 5508770029

– 5508770029 White Purse – 6238414257

– 6238414257 White Shorts – 9130631127

– 9130631127 Yellow Pacifier – 11436404858

Expired Berry Avenue codes

These are the codes that we’ve found that no longer work in Berry Avenue:

Aesthetic Anime Pink – 7985335266

Aesthetic Beach – 8386771063

Aesthetic Leopard – 7852142869

Aesthetic Pastel Girl – 11009478995

Airplanes & Cars – 5894228176

Baby Carousel – 10607552769

Baby Seal – 494306759

Blue Anime Girl – 9906339057

Blueberries – 1490702774

Blue Flowers – 1490703412

Blue Pixel Sky – 899183487

Blue Sky & Flower – 9297309472

Blue Wolf – 10605620492

Cat Christmas Cookies – 8209959147

Christmas Anime Girl – 8192276172

Christmas Pattern – 5954377206

Clouds & Stars – 5860756483

Cry Baby Art – 695443939

Cute Milk Pink – 6314862514

Flowers and Books – 2792728547

Fresh Cut Christmas Trees – 5378242224

Headless Pacifier – 13408257

Hoop on the Head – code now unlocks something else

Neon Pink Heart – 7212797722

Pink Anime Girl – 11425470452

Pink Anime Ice Cream – 7790577455

Pink Christmas Trees – 6005854793

Pink Heart Anime Girl – 11026864824

Pink Pastel Roses – 7791889746

Pink Sanrio My Melody – 10630304694

Pink Skies & Bridge – 9297286284

‘Tis The Season to be Jolly – 1219668357

Woman Head Pacifier – code now unlocks something else

Unspecified outfit #1 – 5937745548

How to enter Berry Avenue codes

Entering the outfit IDs is a relatively straightforward process, but there are a few hurdles you need to know ahead of time. Here are the steps for entering Berry Avenue codes:

Load up Roblox and launch Berry Avenue.

Click the Avatar button on the right side of the screen.

In the Avatar clothing screen, click Menu on the top left.

Click Equipped in the dropdown that loads after clicking Menu.

Click Import ID and enter the code.

Your character will automatically equip the item if the Berry Avenue code is valid. To unequip it, click on its icon from the Equipped menu, where you will find the Import ID. Once unequipped, you must reenter the code to bring the item back.

You may also find that some outfits clash with currently equipped items, including your default Roblox avatar, so keep an eye on this page to see if the clothing or accessory code is still in the game rather than your outfit clashing so that it doesn’t appear.

How to find new Berry Avenue codes

In a rather unique situation for Roblox codes, you need to do some detective work to get more outfits. The developers don’t post new codes on social media channels or the Berry Avenue page. Instead, we recommend you open a browser window on your computer and go into the Roblox catalog to find items you want to import.

Once you find something you like, note the numbers in the URL. We’ve circled them in the image above so you know where to look. This is the item ID you need to enter into Berry Avenue to import the item. The best bit is that you don’t need to own the object to import it.

