Berry Avenue codes September 2023

What are the new Berry Avenue codes? Rather than being a conventional Roblox game that uses tower defense, RPG, or shooting game-style mechanics, Berry Avenue is a playground where you can buy a house, work a job, or drive around without a care in the world looking fabulous.
However, you may have noticed that everyone else looks much more stylish than most Roblox experiences. Is this because of the time they spent playing the roleplay sandbox game or perhaps linked to how much they paid in real-world money? Well, allow us to dispel the myths and show you exactly how to enter Berry Avenue codes and the secret to getting more of them in the future. While you’re here, you should know that we also keep lists of Blox Fruits codes, King Legacy codes, and Anime Adventures codes to get you some free items and rolls for those games.
Active Berry Avenue codes
You can use many active Berry Avenue codes to alter your look, and it’s all tied to the Roblox item ID. We’ve listed just some of the outfits available, but note that there are many more than these codes available, too many to list here:
- Jordan 23 black and green outfit – 6028069475
- Black training bra and orange shorts – 6048064692
- Clear accessory (not correctly appearing in-game) – 6589644560
- Red punk girl outfit – 6702321297
- Black punk girl outfit – 6935621784
- Orange Baddie outfit – 8065738784
- Red leopard skin outfit – 10116362781
- Lilac lounge outfit – 10252227113
- Pink Nike training outfit – 10768966726
- Beautiful Face – 12814583904
- Spider-Man Sweatshirt and Trousers – 10913789630
- Star Hair Clip – 13472715951
- Axolotl Pink Pacifier – 11085620776
- Axolotl Blue Pacifier – 11095198309
- Bear Pacifier – 11771034304
- Black Heart Pacifier – 11804408815
- Frog Pacifier – 11095227524
- Heart Hair Clips – 13173433386
- Money – 12788134495
- Necklace With Hearts and Pearls – 6202805550
- Pink Pacifier – 11251388730
- Realistic ears with stud earrings – 8780017969
- Purple Pacifier – 11436322613
- Unicorn Pacifier – 11712511561
- White Bag – 5508770029
- White Purse – 6238414257
- White Shorts – 9130631127
- Yellow Pacifier – 11436404858
Expired Berry Avenue codes
These are the codes that we’ve found that no longer work in Berry Avenue:
- Aesthetic Anime Pink – 7985335266
- Aesthetic Beach – 8386771063
- Aesthetic Leopard – 7852142869
- Aesthetic Pastel Girl – 11009478995
- Airplanes & Cars – 5894228176
- Baby Carousel – 10607552769
- Baby Seal – 494306759
- Blue Anime Girl – 9906339057
- Blueberries – 1490702774
- Blue Flowers – 1490703412
- Blue Pixel Sky – 899183487
- Blue Sky & Flower – 9297309472
- Blue Wolf – 10605620492
- Cat Christmas Cookies – 8209959147
- Christmas Anime Girl – 8192276172
- Christmas Pattern – 5954377206
- Clouds & Stars – 5860756483
- Cry Baby Art – 695443939
- Cute Milk Pink – 6314862514
- Flowers and Books – 2792728547
- Fresh Cut Christmas Trees – 5378242224
- Headless Pacifier – 13408257
- Hoop on the Head – code now unlocks something else
- Neon Pink Heart – 7212797722
- Pink Anime Girl – 11425470452
- Pink Anime Ice Cream – 7790577455
- Pink Christmas Trees – 6005854793
- Pink Heart Anime Girl – 11026864824
- Pink Pastel Roses – 7791889746
- Pink Sanrio My Melody – 10630304694
- Pink Skies & Bridge – 9297286284
- ‘Tis The Season to be Jolly – 1219668357
- Woman Head Pacifier – code now unlocks something else
- Unspecified outfit #1 – 5937745548
How to enter Berry Avenue codes
Entering the outfit IDs is a relatively straightforward process, but there are a few hurdles you need to know ahead of time. Here are the steps for entering Berry Avenue codes:
- Load up Roblox and launch Berry Avenue.
- Click the Avatar button on the right side of the screen.
- In the Avatar clothing screen, click Menu on the top left.
- Click Equipped in the dropdown that loads after clicking Menu.
- Click Import ID and enter the code.
Your character will automatically equip the item if the Berry Avenue code is valid. To unequip it, click on its icon from the Equipped menu, where you will find the Import ID. Once unequipped, you must reenter the code to bring the item back.
You may also find that some outfits clash with currently equipped items, including your default Roblox avatar, so keep an eye on this page to see if the clothing or accessory code is still in the game rather than your outfit clashing so that it doesn’t appear.
How to find new Berry Avenue codes
In a rather unique situation for Roblox codes, you need to do some detective work to get more outfits. The developers don’t post new codes on social media channels or the Berry Avenue page. Instead, we recommend you open a browser window on your computer and go into the Roblox catalog to find items you want to import.
Once you find something you like, note the numbers in the URL. We’ve circled them in the image above so you know where to look. This is the item ID you need to enter into Berry Avenue to import the item. The best bit is that you don’t need to own the object to import it.
