Is Blasphemous 2 on Game Pass? Microsoft’s subscription-based service is a boon for indie games looking to take the spotlight and broaden their audience. You might be wondering if you can expect to assume the role of the Penitent One and tear through the twisted abominations of Cvstodia on a rolling monthly fee, rather than purchasing a full copy of Blasphemous 2. Wonder no more – we’ve got the answers.

Whether you’re a new or returning fan of the ecclesiastical souls-like game, there are numerous benefits if Blasphemous 2 were to appear on Game Pass. For one thing, you might want to find out if the Blasphemous 2 weapons and abilities are to your liking without opening your wallet – as our Blasphemous 2 review can attest, the sequel ushers in some big changes. So, is Blasphemous 2 coming to Game Pass?

Is Blasphemous 2 coming to Game Pass?

Blasphemous 2 is not on Game Pass, and there has been no official word from either The Games Kitchen or Team17 to indicate that we can expect it to arrive in the future.

The platform game’s predecessor hasn’t managed to make its way onto the service either, but that doesn’t mean Blasphemous 2 will never make an appearance on Game Pass. Several titles in publisher Team17’s stable have made their way onto the subscription-based platform, so while we don’t have high hopes that Blasphemous 2 will join their ranks, it’s certainly not outside the realms of possibility.

While Blasphemous 2 isn’t coming to Game Pass, that doesn’t mean it’s not well worth checking out. If you’ve decided to take the plunge and take on the Miracle once more, be sure to furnish yourself with the best Blasphemous 2 resonances, and keep an eye out for Blasphemous 2 cherubs while you’re making your way through the Metroidvania map.