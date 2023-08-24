Blasphemous 2 resonances – best Favour combinations

What are the best Blasphemous 2 resonances? If you’re looking to imbue the Penitent One with additional abilities, then Favours are your best bet. These carved statues are procured on your journey across Cvstodia, and each one offers a unique flat-rate bonus to some aspect of your kit. However, these buffs don’t even scratch the surface of their full potential, and we’re here to take you through all the secret resonances they contain.

Blasphemous 2 resonances are powerful hidden buffs that are unlocked by pairing certain Favours together in your Altarpiece of Favours. However, with 35 Favours to choose from, there’s a high chance that you might miss out on the best resonances Blasphemous 2 has to offer. You can swap out your Favours by speaking to the Sculptor in the City of the Blessed Name, though searching for every combination can be an arduous task – though, no more arduous than tracking down Blasphemous 2 cherubs or Blasphemous 2 wax seeds. To save you time, we’ve tested every Blasphemous 2 resonance combination to bring you the best of the bunch. Take a look.

Best Blasphemous 2 resonances

In our experience, the best Blasphemous 2 resonances offer passive effects that can be triggered at will. The ability to stop time and regain Fervour while swigging a Bile Flask is invaluable for turning the tide of battle back in your favor (no pun intended) – especially once you’ve got enough Blasphemous 2 healing upgrades under your belt to use this power strategically.

We’ve also opted for resonances that generate additional AoE damage when using Veredicto, but you may wish to swap this out if you prefer to use one of the other Blasphemous 2 weapons instead. Finally, you can reap the benefit of Thorns generated by your dodge, so you can still bring the pain even while prioritizing keeping yourself alive.

The best Blasphemous 2 resonances are:

Alchemical Time

Briar and Thorn

Deflagration

Liquid Faith

All Blasphemous 2 resonances

Here are all the Blasphemous 2 resonances:

Alchemical Time

Briar and Thorn

Burning Faith

Contagion

Deflagration

Endless Wrath

Liquid Faith

Orison Apocrypha

Rosary of Torment

Second Wind

Slaughter

Spellblade

Thorned Retort

Venomous Resin

Alchemical Time

Drinking a Bile Flask halts the passage of time for a few seconds.

The Ecstatic Novice – Increases the stun power of your attacks

– Increases the stun power of your attacks Nacimiento – Improves the effects of the Bile Flask

Briar and Thorn

When dodging, a barrier of thorns is invoked, damaging and piercing through enemies

The Pillager – Reduces dodging cooldown

– Reduces dodging cooldown The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage

Burning Faith

Reduces Fervour consumption to zero by keeping Veredicto in an active state.

The Selfless Father – Reduces the Fervour cost of prayers.

The Thurifer – Reduces the Fervour cost of keeping the War Censer alight.

Contagion

Blocking an attack creates a whirlpool of Miasma that damages nearby enemies.

The Partisan – Increases the window of time to perform a block

– Increases the window of time to perform a block The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage

Deflagration

Boosts some of Veredicto’s hits, creating bursts of Fire when activated.

The Anointed One – Increases the strength of Veredicto

– Increases the strength of Veredicto The Purified One – Increases Fire damage

Endless Wrath

Killing an enemy during Blood Pact renews its duration.

The Demented One – Increases the duration of Blood Pact

– Increases the duration of Blood Pact The Partisan – Increases the window of time to perform a block

Liquid Faith

Drinking a Bile Flask regenerates a good amount of Fervour.

The Scribe – Increases the Fervour generated when attacking enemies

– Increases the Fervour generated when attacking enemies Nacimiento – Improves the effects of the Bile Flask

Orison Apocrypha

Intones occult versions of certain prayers, which should never again be uttered.

The Woman of the Stolen Face – Increases the damage of prayers

– Increases the damage of prayers The Flagellant – Reduces penalties for accumulation of Guilt

Rosary of Torment

Reaper Rosary launches a cutting wave that causes Mystical damage.

The Punished One – Increases the strength of Ruego Al Alba

– Increases the strength of Ruego Al Alba The Guide – Increases Mystical damage

Second Wind

Drinking a Bile Flask regenerates all Verdadera Destreza markers.

The Pilgrim – Reduces Verdadera Destreza loss to one when hit.

– Reduces Verdadera Destreza loss to one when hit. Nacimiento – Improves the effects of the Bile Flask.

Slaughter

Executing an enemy halts the passage of time for a few seconds.

The Ecstatic Novice – Increases the stun power of your attacks

– Increases the stun power of your attacks Viridiana – Recovers health after an Execution

Spellblade

Verdadera Destreza charges Sarmiento and Centella’s blade with currents of Mystical damage. In addition, Sacred Lunge casts a shadow that strikes after a short moment.

The Veteran One – Increases the strength of Sarmiento and Centella

– Increases the strength of Sarmiento and Centella The Guide – Increases Mystical damage

Thorned Retort

Creates a barrier of thorns when struck, inflicting Miasma damage.

Trifón – Increases the damage inflicted when life is low

– Increases the damage inflicted when life is low The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage

Venomous Resin

Replaces Veredicto’s embers with toxic incense, causing its blows to create clouds of Miasma.

The Anointed One – Increases the strength of Veredicto

– Increases the strength of Veredicto The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage

Type resonances

The best Blasphemous 2 resonances are only available when combining two specific Favours. However, it’s also possible to pair two Favours of the same type for a general buff to a specific weapon. This is likely the first kind of resonance you unlock during your playthrough, and you might wish to opt for one if you’re crafting a build around a specific weapon.

Here are the Blasphemous 2 type resonances:

Gregel’s Favour (Candle) – Increases Veredicto’s strength

– Increases Veredicto’s strength Lebeche’s Favour (Sword) – Increases Sarmiento and Centella’s strength

– Increases Sarmiento and Centella’s strength Jaloque’s Favour (Skull) – Increases Ruego Al Alba’s strength

– Increases Ruego Al Alba’s strength Cierzo’s Favour (Feather) – Increases any source of elemental damage

Now that you’ve got all the best Blasphemous 2 resonances equipped, you should have no trouble slaying the most fearsome bosses this unholy souls-like game has to offer. We’ve also got the lowdown on the Blasphemous 2 abilities and how to unlock them, so you can explore the map in record time. Be sure to check out our Blasphemous 2 review if you’re curious about our own little jaunt across Cvstodia to witness the Miracle Child.