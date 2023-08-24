Blasphemous 2 resonances – best Favour combinations

What are the best Blasphemous 2 resonances? If you’re looking to imbue the Penitent One with additional abilities, then Favours are your best bet. These carved statues are procured on your journey across Cvstodia, and each one offers a unique flat-rate bonus to some aspect of your kit. However, these buffs don’t even scratch the surface of their full potential, and we’re here to take you through all the secret resonances they contain.
Blasphemous 2 resonances are powerful hidden buffs that are unlocked by pairing certain Favours together in your Altarpiece of Favours. However, with 35 Favours to choose from, there’s a high chance that you might miss out on the best resonances Blasphemous 2 has to offer. You can swap out your Favours by speaking to the Sculptor in the City of the Blessed Name, though searching for every combination can be an arduous task – though, no more arduous than tracking down Blasphemous 2 cherubs or Blasphemous 2 wax seeds. To save you time, we’ve tested every Blasphemous 2 resonance combination to bring you the best of the bunch. Take a look.
Best Blasphemous 2 resonances
In our experience, the best Blasphemous 2 resonances offer passive effects that can be triggered at will. The ability to stop time and regain Fervour while swigging a Bile Flask is invaluable for turning the tide of battle back in your favor (no pun intended) – especially once you’ve got enough Blasphemous 2 healing upgrades under your belt to use this power strategically.
We’ve also opted for resonances that generate additional AoE damage when using Veredicto, but you may wish to swap this out if you prefer to use one of the other Blasphemous 2 weapons instead. Finally, you can reap the benefit of Thorns generated by your dodge, so you can still bring the pain even while prioritizing keeping yourself alive.
The best Blasphemous 2 resonances are:
- Alchemical Time
- Briar and Thorn
- Deflagration
- Liquid Faith
All Blasphemous 2 resonances
Here are all the Blasphemous 2 resonances:
- Alchemical Time
- Briar and Thorn
- Burning Faith
- Contagion
- Deflagration
- Endless Wrath
- Liquid Faith
- Orison Apocrypha
- Rosary of Torment
- Second Wind
- Slaughter
- Spellblade
- Thorned Retort
- Venomous Resin
Alchemical Time
Drinking a Bile Flask halts the passage of time for a few seconds.
- The Ecstatic Novice – Increases the stun power of your attacks
- Nacimiento – Improves the effects of the Bile Flask
Briar and Thorn
When dodging, a barrier of thorns is invoked, damaging and piercing through enemies
- The Pillager – Reduces dodging cooldown
- The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage
Burning Faith
Reduces Fervour consumption to zero by keeping Veredicto in an active state.
- The Selfless Father – Reduces the Fervour cost of prayers.
- The Thurifer – Reduces the Fervour cost of keeping the War Censer alight.
Contagion
Blocking an attack creates a whirlpool of Miasma that damages nearby enemies.
- The Partisan – Increases the window of time to perform a block
- The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage
Deflagration
Boosts some of Veredicto’s hits, creating bursts of Fire when activated.
- The Anointed One – Increases the strength of Veredicto
- The Purified One – Increases Fire damage
Endless Wrath
Killing an enemy during Blood Pact renews its duration.
- The Demented One – Increases the duration of Blood Pact
- The Partisan – Increases the window of time to perform a block
Liquid Faith
Drinking a Bile Flask regenerates a good amount of Fervour.
- The Scribe – Increases the Fervour generated when attacking enemies
- Nacimiento – Improves the effects of the Bile Flask
Orison Apocrypha
Intones occult versions of certain prayers, which should never again be uttered.
- The Woman of the Stolen Face – Increases the damage of prayers
- The Flagellant – Reduces penalties for accumulation of Guilt
Rosary of Torment
Reaper Rosary launches a cutting wave that causes Mystical damage.
- The Punished One – Increases the strength of Ruego Al Alba
- The Guide – Increases Mystical damage
Second Wind
Drinking a Bile Flask regenerates all Verdadera Destreza markers.
- The Pilgrim – Reduces Verdadera Destreza loss to one when hit.
- Nacimiento – Improves the effects of the Bile Flask.
Slaughter
Executing an enemy halts the passage of time for a few seconds.
- The Ecstatic Novice – Increases the stun power of your attacks
- Viridiana – Recovers health after an Execution
Spellblade
Verdadera Destreza charges Sarmiento and Centella’s blade with currents of Mystical damage. In addition, Sacred Lunge casts a shadow that strikes after a short moment.
- The Veteran One – Increases the strength of Sarmiento and Centella
- The Guide – Increases Mystical damage
Thorned Retort
Creates a barrier of thorns when struck, inflicting Miasma damage.
- Trifón – Increases the damage inflicted when life is low
- The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage
Venomous Resin
Replaces Veredicto’s embers with toxic incense, causing its blows to create clouds of Miasma.
- The Anointed One – Increases the strength of Veredicto
- The Alchemist – Increases Miasma damage
Type resonances
The best Blasphemous 2 resonances are only available when combining two specific Favours. However, it’s also possible to pair two Favours of the same type for a general buff to a specific weapon. This is likely the first kind of resonance you unlock during your playthrough, and you might wish to opt for one if you’re crafting a build around a specific weapon.
Here are the Blasphemous 2 type resonances:
- Gregel’s Favour (Candle) – Increases Veredicto’s strength
- Lebeche’s Favour (Sword) – Increases Sarmiento and Centella’s strength
- Jaloque’s Favour (Skull) – Increases Ruego Al Alba’s strength
- Cierzo’s Favour (Feather) – Increases any source of elemental damage
Now that you’ve got all the best Blasphemous 2 resonances equipped, you should have no trouble slaying the most fearsome bosses this unholy souls-like game has to offer. We’ve also got the lowdown on the Blasphemous 2 abilities and how to unlock them, so you can explore the map in record time. Be sure to check out our Blasphemous 2 review if you’re curious about our own little jaunt across Cvstodia to witness the Miracle Child.