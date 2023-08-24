Where are the Blasphemous 2 wax seeds? On your travels through the Severed Tower in Cvstodia, you’ll inevitably encounter Cesáreo, a desperate father who begged the Miracle to help him feed his waxen infant child and received an endlessly lactating breast grafted onto his chest for the trouble. It’s a sorry sight to see, made worse once you speak to Cesáreo himself and discover that he’s short on time – and he needs your help to ensure his baby survives after his passing.

To complete Cesáreo’s questline, you must plant Blasphemous 2 wax seeds before him. These seeds will later sprout into waxen sisters that can watch over Cesáreo’s offspring after he’s taken by the Miracle. Much like Blasphemous 2 cherubs, finding wax seeds is easier said than done, and requires you to traverse the far corners of the platform game’s map. Here are all the wax seed locations we’ve discovered in Blasphemous 2.

Blasphemous 2 wax seed locations

Here are the Blasphemous 2 wax seeds and their locations.

Wax Seed #1

Purchase from Regina in the City of the Blessed Name for 12,000 Guilt Fragments.

Wax Seed #2

Purchase from traveling merchants Medardo and Escolástico for 6,000 Guilt Fragments.

Wax Seed #3

Break through the barrier to the right of the Prie Dieu in Grilles and Ruin using Ruego Al Alba’s weapon ability, and proceed to retrieve the wax seed on the floor to the right of the clockwork switch.

Wax Seed #4

Reach the lower Prie Dieu in Two Moons by utilizing the abilities of your Blasphemous 2 weapons and continue through to the path on the right. Air dash through the light barrier, pass through the mirror using Sarmiento and Centella to reach the upper platform, then double jump to reach the ledge and retrieve the wax seed.

Wax Seed #5

Head down from the Prie Dieu in the Severed Tower and then proceed left through the Labyrinth of Tides. Wall jump up to the field of spikes and navigate it using the ornaments and your aerial dash ability. Dash across the smaller field of spikes down below and retrieve the wax seed to the left of the mirror. Retrieving this wax seed requires almost all of the Blasphemous 2 abilities, so ensure that you’ve retrieved them all before attempting to reach its location.

Wax Seed #6

Approach Aqueduct of the Costales from the upper right, and drop down to the lower platform below the collapsing bridge surrounded by spikes. Hop across to the right-hand side using the golden ornaments and wall jump up to the small ledge where you can retrieve the wax seed.

Once you’ve planted all the Blasphemous 2 wax seeds, return to Cesáreo to complete his questline and receive the Remembrance of Cesáreo. This memento can be exchanged with the sculptor for the Selfless Father Favour, the elusive second half of one of the best Blasphemous 2 resonances for Veredicto. In the meantime, we’ve charted our own experiences in the souls-like game in our Blasphemous 2 review, which includes other close encounters with the Miracle-touched citizens of Cvstodia.