Diablo 4 is in a pretty great place right now, all things told. Following its impressive launch, the latest in the line of loot-loving Blizzard RPGs struggled slightly to find its footing with its first season. It’s back to its best form yet in the Season of Blood, however, and the future looks bright in 2024, so what better time than now to grab Diablo 4 cheap? Even better, you can get discounts on the likes of Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft in the ongoing Blizzard holiday sale, so don’t miss out.

Diablo 4 has now reached the point where I feel pretty confident about its long-term future. With lots more to do in its second season, a run to level 100 that feels exciting rather than grindy, and an overall team philosophy that’s putting fun at the forefront, now’s a great moment to jump into one of 2023’s best RPGs. With the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred DLC still almost a year off, you’ll have plenty of time to experience the story of Lilith and Inarius, and even check out some of the seasonal offerings as well.

Diablo 4 is 40% off until Monday, January 1, 2024 in the Battle.net holiday sale, meaning you’ll pay just $41.99 / £35.99 to get started. There’s the same discount on the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, but perhaps even more interesting is the same deal for the newly introduced Diablo Collection, giving you Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo 3 Eternal Collection, and Diablo 4 for just $59.99 / £49.99 altogether. All three games are still getting regular updates, and they all have their own distinct feel, so if you’ve never experienced the past entries then this is a great way to try them all out.

If you’ve yet to jump into the latest Call of Duty game, you can get 30% off Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 until Monday, January 1, 2024 via Battle.net. That means you can expect to pay just $48.99 / £41.99. Alternatively, there are discounts on the rest of the series too, with 50% off 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 and 2021’s Vanguard, and 67% off older games such as the 2019 Modern Warfare, Black Ops 4, and Black Ops Cold War.

Overwatch might be a free PC game, but there are still some deals up for grabs. The Overwatch 2 Invasion bundles, which gives you access to the game’s first three story missions that launched earlier this year, is 33% off. That means you’ll pay just $9.99 / £8.69, making it the same price as buying the 1,000 Overwatch Coins also included in the bundle as a standalone purchase – so if you’ve been thinking of getting some shop currency for the in-game cosmetic discounts then it’s an easy pickup. You can also get the legacy hero collection for 80% off, making it just $0.99 / £0.84 to unlock the first game’s full roster.

There’s a whole wealth of World of Warcraft discounts on the go too, including all manner of mounts and transmog items. There’s even 30% off most game services such as name changes, race changes, faction changes, and character transfers, so if you’ve been thinking about making a move in Azeroth then now’s the time.

Elsewhere, you can get 25% off the Starcraft 2 Campaign Collection for three of the best RTS games ever made, 50% off Crash Bandicoot 4, 50% off Warcraft Reforged, and 50% off the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which comprises five classic Blizzard games from the company’s history including The Lost Vikings and Rock ‘N’ Roll Racing. You can check out the full range of deals right here for US users, or over here if you’re in the UK and Europe.

Sadly these discounts don’t appear to have carried over to Blizzard games on Steam, at least at the time of writing. Still, the Battle.net launcher is a very simple and clean offering, and Blizzard’s most recent games such as Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 that have come to the Valve platform offer crossplay between the different versions anyway, so you’ll be able to join friends regardless of where you’re playing.

