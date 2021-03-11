Borderlands 3’s Director’s Cut has been delayed due to the Texas snowstorm

The unexpected severe winter weather that ravaged Texas and other parts of the United States last month has had long-lasting impacts across the country, particularly in areas that are not accustomed to snow or ice. The storm system resulted in massive power outages that left 4.5 million Texas homes and businesses without power. Gearbox Software, headquartered north of Dallas in Frisco, says it is delaying the release of the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut due to the storm.

Originally planned for release March 18, the Borderlands Director’s Cut will now launch April 8, Gearbox said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Thankfully, all of our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Director’s Cut was unavoidably disrupted and we’ve ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience.”

Part of Borderlands 3’s Season Pass 2, the Director’s Cut adds a new raid boss called Hemovorous the Invincible, a series of missions themed around murder-mysteries, and three timed vault cards – essentially, battle passes that you’ll be able to level up by doing daily and weekly challenges.

Here’s the announcement:

Hey Vault Hunters, we have an important update for you. pic.twitter.com/Vqn1VSrDGK — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 11, 2021

In other Borderlands news, Tiny Tina and Krieg have both been cast for Eli Roth’s forthcoming Borderlands movie. We’ll have to see how well the brash FPS game series translates to film when it finally arrives.