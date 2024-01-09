What are the Bulletstorm VR system requirements? The return of Bulletstorm, an iconic if often overlooked FPS, isn’t your traditional remake, but instead, a full VR adaptation. It’ll be available on SteamVR, PSVR, and Meta Quest 3, but it isn’t a demanding game if PCVR is your preferred platform.

Following a few delays, Bulletstorm VR will finally see the light of day soon, and this FPS game could be a strong contender for best VR game of the year. I also expect it’ll compete as one of the best Meta Quest 3 games if performance is as expected.

The Bulletstorm VR minimum requirements aren’t anything to fear by typical virtual reality standards. You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super paired with an Intel Core i5 7500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU.

An AMD GPU isn’t listed in the official specs, but the AMD Radeon RX 590 is the closest fit should you be sporting Team Red hardware. Just 8GB of RAM is required meaning it’s a simple game to get running, even on systems that might be a few years old.

Here are the Bulletstorm VR system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 CPU Intel Core i5 7500

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5 11400F

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 12GB 12GB

The Bulletstorm VR recommended specs are where demands pick up. You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (or the Radeon RX 6600 as no AMD alternative is offered again) working alongside an Intel Core i5 11400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU.

RAM is also unsurprisingly doubled here to 16GB. While you aren’t being asked to have the best graphics card or best gaming CPU, the jump in power is still quite substantial, leaving question marks over what in-game performance is possible with the varying setups.

In complete contrast to the demands of the recommended specs, the Bulletstorm VR download size currently sits at a tiny 12GB, but you won’t need the best SSD for gaming, as you can still get away with a mechanical drive. As usual, I would recommend one anyway for the performance benefits.

