Call of Duty: Cold War mid-season update release time confirmed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War mid-season update release time has been confirmed, ahead of the launch of the major update tomorrow. It’s a morning release, so you don’t have much longer to wait. The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War mid-season update release date is set for January 14.

The mid-season update launches on January 14 at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST / 18:00 GMT, as multiple devs at Activision and Treyarch have now confirmed. The update will include a new map called Sanatorium, a new 6v6 mode called Dropkick, and a new Zombies mode called Crank. You can get further details on the official site.

This update also marks the start of a free week for Zombies mode, so if you’ve been itching to give the cooperative segment of the game a shot (or to convince your friends to join you in some zombie-shooting action), now’s your chance.

Meanwhile in the world of Call of Duty, streamers are out there getting triple kills with Donkey Konga bongos. The internet is alright sometimes, you know?

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

