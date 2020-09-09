Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War multiplayer trailer reveals five new maps

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War multiplayer trailer is here, and Treyarch has taken the opportunity to offer a look at a selection of maps coming to the game as part of the multiplayer reveal. From neon-soaked Miami streets to more traditional Call of Duty locations set in far-flung war zones, here’s what the devs have unveiled.

Miami is a night map filled with 80s neon and flashing police lights – you’ll be able to have gunfights in the streets while dodging sniper fire, or hit the beach for a sneakier approach to the enemy. Moscow is a traditional three-lane map with more battles in the streets. Satellite, set in the Angola desert, has you fighting around the remains of a central crashed satellite.

Things get wilder on Armada, an ocean map set around two battleships fighting to recover the remains of a lost submarine. Here, opposing players can zipline from ship to ship, or fight in the water and on jet skis. Crossroads, set around a Soviet nuclear convoy in Uzbekistan – here, you’ll be able to fight on snowmobiles and in tanks.

Check out the trailer below.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War release date is set for November 13.