Call of Duty: Cold War Nuketown 24/7 drops today, alongside double XP for a week

If you needed some incentive to play Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, now you have it: Nuketown ‘84 is being added to the game on November 24. To make things even sweeter, Treyarch is doubling the XP earned on level ups and weapons until November 30.

This is the perfect time to reach the FPS game’s max level cap, giving you access to every Cold War gun available. One of the best ways of earning XP in Cold War is to kill as many enemies as possible in a single match, but this can be tough to do on some of the larger maps. Fortunately, the frantic Nuketown ‘84 is arriving alongside a special 24/7 playlist that will let you play the beloved level for as long as you’d like.

One of the biggest complaints about Cold War from fans is the time it takes to level up weapons, however this event should (briefly) address that concern. This year, any progression made in the multiplayer or zombies mode will be synced together. This means you can spend the entire week trying to earn Cold War camo challenges and the rewards will carry over to each mode. Pretty cool, right?

It’s unlikely the Nuketown 24/7 playlist will stay up after the holiday break, so you might want to get in on the action sooner rather than later.

Binging on Nuketown ’84 this holiday weekend? We’ve got good news. 2XP + 2X Weapon XP go live at 10AM PT through Nov. 30, and Nuketown 24/7 begins tomorrow! #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/KGsesw2ZXH — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 23, 2020

Struggling to earn those precious level ups? Head on over to our Cold War create-a-class guide which makes it easy to pick a powerful loadout. Be sure to equip the right Cold War scorestreaks to really start racking up the points.