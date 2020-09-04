Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War field upgrades: all the latest details

Want to know more about field upgrades in Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War? Every time there’s a new Call of Duty fans are eager to learn exactly how the new create-a-class and loadout systems will work. Players want to know whether they’ll have ten class points to pick from, if there will be abilities like in Black Ops 4, how much weapon customisation there will be, what the Black Ops – Cold War perks are, and any other snippets of information they can get hold of.

We’ve already got a list of all the confirmed and rumoured Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War guns you can expect to get your hands on, but now we’re turning our attention to field upgrades.

For starters, thanks to some leaked multiplayer footage, we now know this mechanic from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is staying put for Black Ops – Cold War. In case you’re unfamiliar with field upgrades, they are an additional piece of equipment that you can assign to your class that runs on a cooldown system. When that cooldown is over you can then press X on keyboard or L1/LB + R1/RB on gamepad to place your field upgrade down.

What field upgrades are in Call of Duty Cold War?

The only confirmed field upgrade is the Field Mic, which is a totally new piece of equipment for Call of Duty. We couldn’t figure out from the leaked multiplayer footage what this does, but it could be a call back to one of the original Black Ops pieces of equipment, the Camera Spike. Of course this version might amplify footsteps in a key area instead of giving the player a direct camera feed. There’s also a chance that it’s the Cold War equivalent of Black Ops’ Motion Sensor equipment, and provides a small, vague map ping whenever an enemy gets too close.

No other field upgrades could be spotted in the footage, but there’s a high chance that Tactical Insertion will feature as a field upgrade as it was in the original Black Ops, and appears as a field upgrade in Modern Warfare. The Black Ops – Cold War multiplayer reveal will hopefully show more field upgrades.