The Modern Warfare 2 556 best Icarus loadout is focused on recoil control since this is where all LMGs struggle the most in the multiplayer game. Once you’ve added some attachments to help with that kickback though, the 556 Icarus becomes fast and formidable.

With a huge range of weapons to choose from, and then a variety of attachments available in the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith, it can be a minefield knowing where to start. For an idea of the other weapons available in this category, we’ve also got a best Modern Warfare 2 LMGs guide to browse through. Here’s the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best 556 Icarus loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 556 Icarus loadout is:

Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Forge-Tac Castle Comp Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

The Forge-Tac Castle Comp muzzle improves both horizontal and vertical recoil control, while sacrificing aim down sight speed and stability. This is where the XTEN Grip comes in – this attachment enhances the 556 Icarus’ mobility by improving the sprint to fire and aim down sight speed.

Following along the same lines, we’ve gone for the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel which improves the LMG’s aiming idle stability without introducing any negative effects. The Demo Precision Elite Factory stock also improves recoil control, though this does hurt the mobility by a tiny amount.

With an already excellent time-to-kill speed, the Icarus’ incredible damage and fire rate are complimented by the FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel’s improved bullet velocity and damage range. These five attachments give the Icarus some much-needed improvements without sacrificing any stats in key areas.

That’s the best 556 Icarus loadout to make sure you’re heading into the Modern Warfare 2 6v6 multiplayer maps with one of the most dominant guns available. For some of the other best Modern Warfare 2 guns, take a look at our best MP5 loadout or our best M4 loadout for a look at two of the most popular Call of Duty weapons.