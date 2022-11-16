Looking for the best Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P loadout to get the most out of the new MW2 gun? Whether you’re grinding mastery camos or you’ve barely leveled up most weapons in the game, it’s worth stopping your current project to focus on this shiny new Modern Warfare 2 SMG.

The MW2 BAS-P is clearly modelled on the MPX and as that comparison suggests, it’s got a wickedly fast rate of fire, decent recoil control, and good mobility. However, if you want this to be among the best Modern Warfare 2 guns in the game then our loadout will put you on the right track. The Modern Warfare 2 SMGs category is currently stacked with viable options, so it’s hard to assess how this might affect the meta, or if it’ll make it into the best Warzone 2 loadout.

Here’s the best Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P loadout:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

The XTEN RR-40 muzzle is here to extend our damage range a little, while also smoothing out recoil and keeping our shots off enemy radars. The iron sights on the BAS-P are terrible, so you’ll want a clean optic like the Slimline Pro so you can see what you’re shooting at through all the recoil and muzzle flash.

The rest of this build focuses on mobility and effectiveness while moving. The VX Pineapple steadies our aim while walking, while the Bruen Flash Grip speeds up sprint-to-fire and aim-down sight speed so we can transition between running and gunning faster. Lastly, the Bruen Flash V4 Stock offers big buffs to aim walking, ADS, sprint-to-fire, and crouch movement speed – the result is a gun you can use to circle around a target while firing, without missing many shots.

Alternatively, if you want more recoil control while standing still then swap the VX Pineapple out for the FTAC Tiger Grip, the laser out for the Bruen Flash V4 Stock, and the Bruen Flash Grip for the D37 Grip. The mobility is roughly equal but you’ll have a much easier time hitting targets while not moving.

We suggest using a perk package consisting of Double Time, Battle Hardened, Focus, and either Quick Fix or Ghost, depending on whether you want survivability or stealth. As for equipment, the Drill Charge is still our favourite lethal as it can be used to push enemies out of corners, while the Stim is great if you prefer to run Ghost as your final perk.

Check out our quick guide on how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P if you’re confused by the new battle pass.

And that’s our best Modern Warfare 2 BAS-P loadout, so you know which attachments to grind for in Season 1.